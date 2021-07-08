Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Amazon & Skydance In Talks For 'Tomorrow War' Sequel, Reteaming With Chris Pratt, Director Chris McKay & Others
Read the full story

‘When They See Us’ Scribe Michael Starrbury Inks Overall Deal With Netflix

Netflix
Netflix

Michael Starrbury continues his collaboration with Netflix as he inks a multi-year overall deal with the streamer to develop new series programming.

Starrbury received an Emmy nomination for writing “Part Four” of Netflix’s When They See Us with Ava DuVernay in 2019 and will work with the director and Colin Kaepernick for Colin In Black & White.

Starring Jaden Michael as a young Kaepernick, Colin In Black & White will provide an introspective look at Kaepernick’s adolescent years as a Black teen growing up with a white adopted family. It was previously announced that Jaden Michael will star as Colin Kaepernick during his formative high school years. Kaepernick and DuVernay created and executive produce the series alongside Starrbury, who writes the six-episode project.

Starrbury created the animated comedy Legends of Chamberlain Heights and penned The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete and the pilot Black Jack. He will write the New Line comedy The Come Up, directed by Oscar-winning Hair Love creator Matthew Cherry.

He is represented by CAA, Circle of Confusion, and attorney Rob Szymanski.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad