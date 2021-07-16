Michael R. Jackson To Pen Horror Pic For A24 With Ari Aster Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Pulitzer Prize and New York Drama Critics Circle winning playwright Michael R. Jackson has sold an original pitch to write an untitled horror feature for A24. Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen are producing under their Square Peg banner. Insiders add this project is still in early development.

Jackson has been on the rise for some time and has become one of the highly-sought after screenwriters in recent months. He earned the 2020 Pulitzer Prize and New York Drama Critics Circle award for A Strange Loop, which had its 2019 world premiere at Playwrights Horizons in association with Page 73 Productions.

In addition to A Strange Loop, he is currently developing a new musical White Girl in Danger, which is partially inspired by classic daytime soaps and ’90s-era Lifetime movies. He has received several accolades, including earning a Lincoln Center Emerging Artist Award, an Outer Critics Circle Award, a Drama Desk Award, an Obie Award and many others.

Jackson is represented by WME. Aster is represented by WME, 2AM and Ziffren Brittenham. Knudsen is represented by WME and Granderson Des Rochers.