Michael Che Clears Instagram Account Upon Social Media Backlash Over Simone Biles Jokes

Michael Che is back in the social media hot seat, this time for posting controversial jokes about U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.

Thursday evening, the Saturday Night Live writer and Weekend Update anchor posted that he wanted to make jokes about Biles, who withdrew from the Olympic games citing mental health issues on Tuesday.

“I got like 3 mins of simone biles jokes in my head. im going to the cellar tonight to say them into a microphone. as the dorky kids say, im choosing violence,” he said.

Instead of sharing his own jokes on Instagram, Che opened up his account for followers to submit jokes about Biles. Che then displayed the jokes, which he received via private messages, on his Instagram story and rated each. One message referenced Bile’s history with disgraced former gymnastics coach Larry Nassar, who sexually abused more than 150 women and girls and was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for his crimes in 2018. Out of ten, Che gave the Nassar comment, which can be read below, a nine.

“Goddamn, thats rough,” he responded. “Absolutely tasteless.”

Another, which Che awarded an 8/10, simply said “Who said black don’t crack?”

“Now thats a good joke. economical. referential. balanced,” Che said.

The comedian received heat for posting the jokes Thursday evening and later wiped his Instagram account of any existing poss. At the time of this writing, Che’s social media page is bare.

Before he cleared his page, the That Damn Michael Che host posted a cheeky statement about the controversial jokes.

“Maaannnn, i got hacked today. cant believe they got me. yall know i only do jokes about whites and cops,” Che’s post read. “s’all good now, i changed my password and everything…”

Earlier this year Che received criticism on social media for his Gen Z Hospital sketch, which featured Eon Musk, Melissa Villasenior, Kate McKinnon, Bowen Yang, Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim and Mikey Day.

