Merritt Wever Joins Indie Feature ‘Midday Black Midnight Blue’

EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Emmy winner Merritt Wever is boarding Midday Black Midnight Blue, the upcoming feature debut from Samantha Soule (The Queen’s Gambit, Outer Banks, Godless) and Daniel Talbott (The Conners, The Mist).

Actors Dale Soules (Orange is the New Black) and Shane McRae (Sneaky Pete) have also signed on to the previously announced cast, which includes Chris Stack (School of Rock, Evening), Will Pullen (Greyhound, Dickinson, Broadway’s To Kill a Mockingbird), and McCaleb Burnett (The Revenant, Daredevil).

Isolated in an empty house on the edge of Puget Sound, Ian (played by Stack) remains mired in long-held grief and shame over the loss of Liv (played by Soule), a woman he loved dearly who died nearly two decades ago. Liv’s sister Beth (played by Wever), a woman with ghosts of her own, is the first to see how far Ian has slipped away from reality. With the memory of Liv clamoring to be released, and his daily existence turning ever darker, Ian will have to find a way to let her go, even if it kills him.

Midday Black Midnight Blue was shot in the Pacific Northwest. Lovell Holder (Working Man, Some Freaks) and Addie Johnson Talbott produced alongside Stack, Soule, and Talbott.

Wever a Supporting Actress Limited Series Emmy for Godless and a Supporting Actress Comedy Series Emmy for Nurse Jackie. She starred in the HBO series Run, AMC’s The Walking Dead, Fox’s New Girl as well as features Marriage Story, Birdman, Tiny Furniture, Greenberg, and Signs. She is repped by Innovative Artists and Viking Entertainment. Dale Soules is repped by The Katz Company. McRae is repped by Gersh and Gasparro Management.