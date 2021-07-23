Meredith Stiehm Will Be WGA West’s Next President; Women Will Hold All Three Top Elected Posts For First Time

Meredith Stiehm will be the next president of the WGA West. Stiehm, running unopposed, will succeed David A. Goodman, who has termed out, on Sept. 21.

Stiehm, who executive produced Homeland and Cold Case, will be only the third woman to hold the union’s highest elected position. The WGA West and its forerunner, the Screen Writers Guild, have had 47 presidents since their founding in 1933 — all but two of whom have been men. Currently a member of the local’s board of directors, she was one of the eight named plaintiffs in the WGA’s historic legal battle that reshaped the talent agency business.

Michele Mulroney will be the guild’s next vice president, and Betsy Thomas will be the next secretary-treasurer. Both are running unopposed, and it will mark the first time in the guild’s history that all three of its top elected posts were held by women. Mulroney is currently the guild’s secretary-treasurer, and Thomas serves on the board of directors.

There are 18 candidates running for eight open seats on the guilds board of directors, including Adam Conover, Daniel Kunka, Dailyn Rodriguez, John Rogers, E. Nicholas Mariani, David DiGilio, Marjorie David, David Renaud, Aaron Wiener, Gregory Bonsignore, Alvaro Rodriguez, David H. Steinberg, Billy Domineau, and incumbents Nicole Yorkin, Zoe Marshall, Robb Chavis, Liz Alper and Dante W. Harper.