‘Top Chef: All Stars Los Angeles’ Winner Melissa King Inks With M88 And Uncmmn

EXCLUSIVE: Melissa King, the winner of Top Chef: All Stars Los Angeles Season 17 and the chef with the most challenge victories in the history of the Bravo cooking competition franchise, has signed for representation with management firms M88 and Uncmmn.

M88 and Uncmmn are teaming for the first time to manage and cultivate an entertainment strategy for the chef, who continues to be repped by WME. Those moves will include launching a production company and continuing to make inroads into the social impact, philanthropy and fashion spaces.

King, a star chef in San Francisco and a level 1 sommelier, already has a creative and entrepreneurial full plate, partnering with Humphry Slocombe to create unique ice cream flavors currently being sold at Whole Foods and collaborating with nonprofit organizations and LGBTQI charities including the Human Rights Campaign, the Trevor Project, Black Visions Collective and Asian Americans for Equality.

During the lockdown, King created, packaged, and branded her own small-batch, Asian-inspired sauces (King Sauce) that quickly sold out, and launched virtual cooking classes (she specializes in melding California modern cuisine with Asian flavors, like Hong Kong milk tea tiramisu or kimchi brussels sprouts).

Watch on Deadline

She also has appeared in a global campaign for Levi’s Strauss Co. and starred in GAP’s 2021 global spring campaign to celebrate diversity and advocacy.