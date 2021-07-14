Meghan Markle Preps Animated Series ‘Pearl’ For Netflix Via Archewell Productions

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, will create and executive produce Pearl, an animated series for Netflix.

Hailing from Markle and Prince Harry’s Archewell Productions banner, Pearl (w/t) is a family series that centers on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl who finds inspiration in a variety of influential women throughout history. The show comes from the Duke and Duchess’ multi-year deal with the streamer, under which they will create scripted series, docuseries, documentaries, features and children’s programming.

Markle executive produces with David Furnish, Carolyn Soper and Emmy-winning filmmakers Liz Garbus and Dan Cogan. Amanda Rynda will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

“Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges,” said Markle, Archewell Productions’ co-founder. “I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history. David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today.”

Pearl will be the first animated series from Archewell Productions. Netflix revealed in April that it teamed with Archewell for Heart of Invictus, a docuseries produced in partnership with the Invictus Game Foundation that highlights the resilience and hope from competitors participating in the titular event’s The Hague 2020.

“An exciting tale that weaves together fantasy and history, Pearl focuses on a young girl who learns to step into her own power when she embarks on a heroic adventure and meets important women from history along the way,” added Megan Casey, Netflix’s Director of Original Animation. “We’re excited to develop this animated series with our partners at Archewell Productions and Story Syndicate.”