Megan Fox Skipping ‘Midnight In The Switchgrass’ L.A. Screening Because Of Covid Concerns

Megan Fox and Bruce Willis in "Midnight in the Switchgrass"

A Los Angeles special screening of Lionsgate’s crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass will not include star Megan Fox, who is pulling out of Monday evening’s planned red-carpet event at Regal L.A. Live because of concerns over the rise in Covid cases.

“Due to the recent California mask mandate and rise of Covid cases, Megan Fox will no longer be attending the premiere tonight,” a rep for the film said. “We appreciate your understanding.”



Fox stars alongside Emile Hirsch, Bruce Willis, Colson Baker (aka musician Machine Gun Kelly), Lukas Haas, Caitlin Carmichael, Sistine Stallone and Olive Abercrombie. Hirsch, Haas, Carmichael, Stallone and Abercrombie were expected to attend tonight along with director Randall Emmett. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. PT with a red carpet ahead of the screening.

Switchgrass centers on FBI partners (Fox and Willis) and a Florida state detective (Hirsch) on the hunt of an elusive serial killer (Baker) before he strikes again. Alan Horsnail penned the script in his screenwriting debut; Emmett, a longtime producer, also making his directorial debut.

The pic will bow day and date in theaters and on digital July 23.