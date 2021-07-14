Matthew A. Cherry & Chaz Bottoms Developing Animated Musical Series ‘Battu’ For Cartoon Network Studios

Hair Love filmmaker Matthew A. Cherry and Chaz Bottoms, who worked on John Legend’s animated Facebook series Dear John: Legendary Love Letters, have teamed up to develop an animated musical comedy series.

Battu, which follows a young group of misfit dreamers who move to their own beat, has been set up at Cartoon Network Studios.

It is based on Bottoms’ animated short film Battu: An Animated Musical that is currently in production. Cherry has a first-look deal with CNS sister studio Warner Bros. Television.

From the French ballet term meaning beat, Battu follows teenagers Otis and Jada – two gifted dancers in Chicago whose free-spirit and individuality often leave them as outsiders in the rigid world of mainstream dance. Together they find a home at a struggling hiplet, a style of dance combining hip-hop and ballet, studio and a family among the studio’s troupe of dancers and instructors.

Battu will be produced by Cartoon Network Studios. Sam Register, Matthew A. Cherry, Chaz Bottoms and Monica A. Young serve as executive producers.

Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios said, “Battu is unlike anything we have ever tried at the studio. This ambitious project brings together and celebrates two of our greatest storytelling mediums—animation and music. Matthew and Chaz are our perfect dance partners as we strive to tell authentic stories that both empower and entertain.”

Cherry added: “Chaz is one of the most exciting young voices in animation and we are thrilled to be working with Sam Register, Nicole Rivera and the rest of the Cartoon Network Studios team to develop Battu.”

Bottoms said, “I grew up on a healthy diet of Cartoon Network shows and to be working with them on Battu is a dream come true. This project is my love letter to the city of Chicago, animation, and musicals.”

Chaz Bottoms is represented by Monica A. Young at Blue Key Management, Ava Greenfield of ICM Partners and Attorney Gregg Gellman of Morris Yorn.