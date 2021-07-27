‘Manifest’s Matt Long, Marg Helgenberger, Jasmine Mathews & E.J. Bonilla Cast In ‘Getaway’ NBC Pilot

Amid talks about a new season of Manifest, one of the canceled NBC series’ core cast members, Matt Long, has booked a new pilot at the network but fans of the missing plane drama should not be too worried about it. Long, CSI alumna Marg Helgenberger, Jasmine Mathews (The Rookie) and E.J. Bonilla (The Old Man) are set as series regulars opposite Annie Ilonzeh in NBC drama pilot Getaway, from The Blacklist duo John Davis and John Fox and Universal TV, a division of Universal Studios Group.

I hear Long was approached about Getaway after the options on the Manifest cast expired last month and studio Warner Bros. Television ended its efforts to find a new home for the show after conversations with Netflix did not yield an agreement. The series regulars on Manifest are free to take new jobs while talks about a Season 4 of Manifest recently resumed, with both Netflix and NBC interested in renewing the drama, which has found a large new audience on the streamer.

I hear Long’s deal for Getaway is for one year so if the Getaway pilot goes to series, he could still return to Manifest if the series gets resurrected, subject to synching up dates.

Additionally, Bonilla is a series regular on the upcoming FX on Hulu series The Old Man, whose Season 1 production is currently on hold while star Jeff Bridges undergoes cancer treatment. I hear Bonilla will be able to fulfill his obligation to the FX series before he segues to Getaway should the pilot go to series.

Written and executive produced by JJ Bailey (Echo) and Moira Kirland (Madam Secretary), Getaway centers on a destination wedding at an isolated luxury resort that quickly descends into chaos after a group of dangerous criminals takes the island hostage. The small group of guests, led by a fearless female Army vet (Ilonzeh), will do everything they can to stay alive.

Helgenberger will play Sen. Charlotte Pierce. As a senior Democratic senator from New York, Charlotte is used to calling the shots. She’s happy to see her son, Jack (Long), settle down with his bride, Grace (Mathew), but there are darker forces at play she has yet to fully understand. Charlotte will soon have to choose between her family and the political career for which she’s worked so hard.

Long’s Jack Pierce has always gotten everything he wanted. When he fell for Grace (Mathew), he was determined to make her his wife, just as he was set on creating a professional career for himself that was separate from his mother, Sen. Charlotte Pierce (Helgenberger), and the family name.

Mathews is Grace Rowland. When Grace met Jack Pierce she was swept off her feet, and their whirlwind courtship has gone from initial meeting to walking down the aisle in just over a year. As the hotel comes under attack, Grace and Jack’s fairy tale relationship will come under more pressure, exposing a side of Grace that no one has seen before.

Bonilla will play Rafi Salinas. Rafi claims to be a fisherman on the run with his friends from a gang of cartel members, but he’s hiding a dark secret that will put everyone at the resort in danger.

Davis and Fox executive produce via Davis Entertainment. Universal TV is the studio.

Like Long, Helgenberger only recently became available after co-starring on CBS’ recently departed series All Rise for the last two seasons. She starred for 12 seasons as Catherine Willows in CBS’ CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. She then went on to star in two other CBS drama series, Intelligence and Under the Dome. On the film side, she was most recently seen in Universal/Amblin’s A Dog’s Journey. Helgenberger is repped by ICM Partners, Thruline Entertainment and Felker, Toczek.

Mathews can currently be seen starring in Amazon Prime Studios’ The Tomorrow War, alongside Chris Pratt and Yvonne Strahovski. Next up, she’ll be seen opposite Kevin Hart in Sony’s action-comedy The Man from Toronto. She previously was a series regular on Starz’s drama Sweetbitter, and also recurred on ABC’s The Rookie. She’s repped by Gersh and Red-Letter Entertainment.

Bonilla most recently appeared in Nat Geo’s miniseries The Long Road Home and was previously a series regular on the final season of A&E’s Unforgettable. He’s repped by Innovative Artists and MKSD Talent Management.

Long’s big break came with the starring role of Jack McCallister in the WB’s Jack & Bobby. He subsequently had recurring roles on Mad Men and on Private Practice. Long, whose series credits also include Helix, is repped by Innovative Arts and Authentic Talent and Literary Management