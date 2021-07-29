Matt Bomer To Star In ‘Echoes’ Netflix Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Matt Bomer is set as a male lead opposite Michelle Monaghan in Echoes, Netflix’s psychological thriller limited series from 13 Reasons Why showrunner Brian Yorkey.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Created and written by Vanessa Gazy, Echoes is a mystery thriller about identical twins Leni and Gina, both portrayed by Monaghan, who share a dangerous secret. Since they were children, Leni and Gina secretly have swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults: They share two homes, two husbands and a child, but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing.

Bomer will play Jack Beck, Leni’s husband. He is the boy-next-door who grew up to be the husband everybody wishes they had: soulful, a loving father and a valuable member of the community who runs a successful veterinary practice and horse farm on the land that has been in his family for generations. When his wife disappears mysteriously, it’s Jack who has the most to lose as her secret life comes to the surface.

Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2020-21 Season

Yorkey serves as executive producer and co-showrunner. Gazy executive produces, with Quinton Peeples serving as executive producer/co-showrunner alongside Yorkey. Also executive producing are Imogen Banks and Endemol Shine Banks Australia.

Bomer, who earned an Emmy nomination for HBO’s The Normal Heart, stars on the HBO Max series Doom Patrol and previously headlined the second season of USA’s The Sinner. The American Horror Story alum currently appears on spinoff series American Horror Stories. He is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and Hansen Jacobson Teller.