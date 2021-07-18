Mat George Dies: ‘She Rates Dogs’ Podcast Co-Host Was 26

Mat George, the internet personality who co-hosted popular podcast She Rates Dogs, died early Saturday morning following a hit-and-run collision, in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles. He was 26.

George’s death was confirmed by the Los Angeles Police Department and his She Rates Dogs co-host, Michaela Okland.

“I would rather you guys here [sic] this from me than a news article. Mat was killed in a hit and run last night,” Okland wrote on Twitter. “I don’t really have any other words right now. I wish I could contact everybody who knows him personally but the news is already out and I just can’t do it right now.”

The LAPD says George was hit by the driver of a white BMW, around 2:20 a.m. He was walking southbound in an unmarked crosswalk on Croft Avenue, at the time of the collision. Paramedics pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.

George was a graduate of Arizona State University, also known for his Instagram and Twitter accounts, which shared the handle @matchu_chutrain. His podcast with Okland focused on “the journey and the mishaps of dating men,” also touching on numerous trending topics, and offering general life advice.

George was remembered by fans for his kindness, vulnerability and sense of humor. Plans for a memorial have not yet been disclosed.

The investigation into George’s death is ongoing. Detectives from the LAPD’s West Traffic Division urge anyone with information on last night’s Beverly Grove hit-and-run to call them at 213-473-0234 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

City News Service contributed to this report.