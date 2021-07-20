Mary Tyler Moore Documentary In Works From Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad And Endeavor Content

Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Productions and Endeavor Content are teaming to produce Being Mary: The Mary Tyler Moore Documentary. The news comes as Endeavor Content acquired rights from the Estate of Mary Tyler Moore and will finance and handle worldwide sales for the doc, which is aiming for a 2022 release.

James Adolphus (Soul of a Nation) is set to direct the documentary, the first authorized bio-doc of TV icon Moore. With access to her life and estate, loved ones, colleagues and friends, Being Mary will explore Moore’s personal and professional journey as a star, businesswoman and advocate while revolutionizing the portrayal of women in media and redefining their role in the industry.

Waithe will produce along with Debra Martin Chase of Martin Chase Productions, Andrew Coles of The Mission, Rishi Rajani of Hillman Grad, and Ben Selkow and Adolphus of Good Trouble Studios. The production will have the support of the Moore estate, with Moore’s husband Dr. S. Robert Levine serving as executive producer.

“Mary Tyler Moore is an icon, mystery and an inspiration,” said Waithe on Tuesday. “With the help of her loving husband, Robert, and her friends and colleagues we hope to reveal that America’s sweetheart was more human than they ever imagined and was often put on a pedestal she never felt comfortable standing on.”

Added Adolphus: “We love Mary for embodying the modern woman on television and defining a vision of womanhood that continues to inspire generations of Americans. In Being Mary, we honor that legacy by sharing her brilliant and nuanced life story. To have Lena and Robert’s support in this endeavor is both humbling and an honor,” said Adolphus.

Waithe is repped by WME and Del, Shaw. Adolphus and Selkow are repped by WME and Sloss, Eckhouse, Dasti, Haynes LawCo. Chase is repped by CAA and Del Shaw.