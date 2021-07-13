Marvel/Disney+ Series Breakthrough At Primetime Emmys With 28 Combined Noms For ‘WandaVision’ & ‘Falcon And The Winter Soldier’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe in its first outing on Disney+ exploded at the Primetime Emmys with a total 28 Primetime Emmy nominations, the bulk of that going to WandaVision.

In total, WandaVision scored 23 noms to Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s five nominations. WandaVision‘s count was the second-most highest for this year behind The Crown and The Mandalorian‘s 24 nominations. Wandavision scored an Outstanding Limited Series nomination, and Best Actor and Actress Limited Series noms respectively for Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen. Kathryn Hahn also received her second Emmy nom after Amazon’s Transparent for her turn in WandaVision as Agatha, the nosy next-door neighbor in the Limited Series Supporting Actress slot.

It’s not a shocker to see Emmy voters going for WandaVision as the series was an ode to sitcom television of yore. This also reps the first Emmy nomination for Olsen and Bettany who respectively play Wanda Maximoff and Vision as they settle down and raise two kids in a tilted suburbia following the events of the 2019 MCU pinnacle Avengers: Endgame.

WandaVision notched 23 noms include Limited Series, Actor-Actress and Supporting Actress Limited Series, Production Design for Half Hour Narrative Program, 3 Writing Limited Series nods, Casting, Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, Directing, Two Single Camera Picture Editing, Period/Character Hairstyling, Main Title Design, Period/character non-prosthetic make-up, Original Dramatic Score, Music & Lyrics, Main Title Theme, Music Supervision, Sound Editing and Mixing in a Limited Series and Special VFX.

Of the above-the-line noms for Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Don Cheadle scored a Guest Actor in a Drama Series nod.

It’s the first time that Marvel series have arguably been recognized in the above-the-line categories. Previously, Marvel live-action series were lauded by the Emmys in below-the-line slots: Netflix’s Jessica Jones was nominated for three trophies in 2016 and 2018 and won Original Dramatic Score for a Series in the latter year; The Punisher had a 2018 nom for Stunt Coordination in a Drama/Limited series/original movie, ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. had two VFX noms in 2014 and 2015

Today’s Emmy noms for the MCU come in the wake of a big weekend for its feature Black Widow which grossed a combined $218M in its first day-and-date weekend from the global box office and Disney+ Premier PVOD. Also, the season finale for the third Disney+/Marvel series Loki, which isn’t eligible for this year’s Emmys, drops at midnight.

