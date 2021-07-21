Marshall Cook To Direct ‘Champions Of The Universe’ Film Starring Will Sasso; Peter Farrelly On Board As EP

EXCLUSIVE: Marshall Cook (Film Fest) will direct Champions of the Universe, a new film starring Will Sasso (Loudermilk), which he and the actor wrote together.

Pic tells the story of a former college football star (Sasso) who misguides his elite athlete son while diluting himself in a small town flag football rivalry with his son’s stepfather.

Financing for the project is being put up by Anamorphic Media Inc. The company’s Founder & CEO Sara Shaak (Hounds of War, Girl, Cagefighter) will produce, alongside Cook and Sasso.

Two-time Academy Award winner Peter Farrelly (Green Book, Loudermilk, Dumb and Dumber) is also on board as an executive producer. Cast announcements and additional details on the project will follow.

“Will and I put a lot of love into this script and there’s no one better for the lead role than him,” said Cook. “Sara is incredibly savvy and I’m beyond grateful she was able to put this together. Having Peter Farrelly join the team is literally a dream come true.”

“Gonna be a good movie,” added Sasso, succinctly.

Champions of the Universe will head into production in British Columbia, Canada this fall.

Cook previously directed the films Film Fest and Division III: Football’s Finest, along with a number of shorts. He is also known for his work as an actor, having appeared in Amazon Original Goliath and more.

Will Sasso is represented by APA and D2 Management. Peter Farrelly is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content, and attorneys Cynthia Farrelly Gesner and Peter Grossman at Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman & Clark.