Lifetime’s ‘Marrying Millions’ Star William Hutchinson Charged In Orange County, Calif. With Alleged Sexual Assault

William Hutchinson, who appeared on the Lifetime series Marrying Millions as the suitor of a woman 40 years younger than him, now faces charges of raping an unconscious 16-year-old girl while vacationing in Laguna Beach, Calif.

The 63-year-old Texas real estate developer was charged Friday with one felony count of rape of an unconscious person and five misdemeanor counts of sexual battery, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced.

The Orange County charges followed another sexual assault charge in Texas involving a 16-year-old girl. That attack allegedly happened at Hutchinson’s Dallas-area home.

Orange County prosecutors allege Hutchinson was accompanied by two 16-year-old girls earlier this year on a trip to his Laguna Beach vacation home.

In April, Orange County prosecutors allege that Hutchinson raped one of the teenagers and committed four acts of sexual battery against her. The allleged victim declined to go on a second trip to Laguna Beach in May, prosecutors said, when Hutchinson is accused of committing sexual battery against a second girl. The Dallas Morning News reporte that a 17-year-old girl told Texas authorities that Hutchinson provided her and other minors with alcohol, then touched them inappropriately. Hutchinson issued a statement to TMZ on the Texas matter. “Anyone who knows me in this city knows that I am not capable of assault, sexual or otherwise.” He has not yet commented on the Orange County charges. The Orange County District Attorney’s Office said Hutchinson turned himself into police in Texas Wednesday and was released on a $30,000 bond. An arrest warrant has since been issued out of Orange County for Hutchinson, prosecutors said. If convicted of the Orange County charges, Hutchinson faces up to 8 years in state prison and two and a half years in county jail. Following big ratings for the Season 1 finale of Marrying Millions, Lifetime renewed the reality show for a second season. From the creators of 90 Day Fiancé, Marrying Millions follows relationships where one partner is incredibly wealthy and the other definitively is not.

Marrying Millions follows six couples who are deeply in love and hoping to marry but come from completely different worlds. Regular people are whisked off their feet and plunged into a high-end life of riches, extravagant experiences and glamorous trips around the globe. On the road to the altar, the couples must try to bridge their vast differences and fit into each other’s alien worlds.

Marrying Millions is produced by Sharp Entertainment for Lifetime and executive produced by Matt Sharp, Dan Adler and Jason Hollis.