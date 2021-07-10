Skip to main content
Lifetime’s ‘Marrying Millions’ Star William Hutchinson Charged In Orange County, Calif. With Alleged Sexual Assault

William Hutchinson, who appeared on the Lifetime series Marrying Millions as the suitor of a woman 40 years younger than him, now faces charges of raping an unconscious 16-year-old girl while vacationing in Laguna Beach, Calif.

The Orange County charges followed another sexual assault charge in Texas involving a 16-year-old girl. That attack allegedly happened at Hutchinson’s Dallas-area home.

Orange County prosecutors allege Hutchinson was accompanied by two 16-year-old girls earlier this year on a trip to his Laguna Beach vacation home.

Marrying Millions follows six couples who are deeply in love and hoping to marry but come from completely different worlds. Regular people are whisked off their feet and plunged into a high-end life of riches, extravagant experiences and glamorous trips around the globe. On the road to the altar, the couples must try to bridge their vast differences and fit into each other’s alien worlds.

Marrying Millions is produced by Sharp Entertainment for Lifetime and executive produced by Matt Sharp, Dan Adler and Jason Hollis.

