Mark Kornblau Departs NBCUniversal Post For Softbank Group

Mark Kornblau is departing his spot heading up communications at NBCUniversal’s news brands for a position as global head of communications for Softbank Group.

Kornblau is currently executive vice president of communications for NBCUniversal News Group. He’s been at NBC News for seven years.

Kornblau will join Softbank on Aug. 16, and will be be based in the company’s New York office, reporting to Masayoshi Son, representative director, corporate officer, chairman and CEO of SBG, as well as Marcelo Claure, corporate officer, executive vice president and COO of SBG and chief executive officer of Softbank Group International.

During his tenure, Kornblau led negotiations for the network’s coverage of the 2020 Democratic presidential debates, while leading communications for TV and digital news brands including the broadcast news division and MSNBC. Last year, Cesar Conde was named to succeed Andrew Lack atop the news division, in the newly created role of chairman of the NBCUniversal News Group.

Before joining NBCU, Kornblau was managing director of corporate communications for JPMorganChase, and he previously served in Barack Obama’s administration as communications director and spokesman for Susan Rice when she was UN ambassador.

In a statement, Kornblau said that Softbank “is at the center of a transformative global moment. It is shaping the future by identifying truly innovative technologies and accelerating the growth of companies that are revolutionizing the way we live and work — for the better.”