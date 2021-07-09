Marilyn Manson Surrenders In L.A. On Arrest Warrant From New Hampshire Incident

UPDATE: As expected, Marilyn Manson has turned himself in to face assault charges in a New Hampshire incident.

Manson was processed and released in Los Angeles on “personal recognizance bail” and can’t have contact with the alleged victim.

Chief Anthony J. Bean Burpee of the Gilford Police Department in New Hampshire confirmed that Manson surrendered in Los Angeles on July 2 on a warrant for “acts alleged to have occurred on August 19, 2019, while performing a concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, NH.”

A court date will be set after New Hampshire authorities receive bail paperwork in the mail from Los Angeles.

EARLIER: Singer Marilyn Manson’s legal woes continued today. The shock rock star has agreed to turn himself in to Los Angeles police on an active arrest warrant stemming from a 2019 New Hampshire incident.

The 2019 New Hampshire incident claims Manson spit and shot snot at a video camera person during a concert. The warrant was issued in May in Gilford, New Hampshire after Manson failed to answer charges lodged against him in that jurisdiction.