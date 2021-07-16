‘Manifest’ Viewing On Netflix Surges After Cancellation To Dominate U.S. Streaming Ratings

Nielsen said Thursday that Manifest on Netflix ran away as the most streamed program for the week of June 14-20 — the same week it was canceled by NBC after three seasons. The cult hit sci-fi drama drew almost 2.5 billion viewing minutes for the two seasons currently available on the streamer that week, swamping everything in its way.

Disney+’s animated movie Luca, which bowed streaming-only on June 13, was a distant No. 2 overall with 1.57B viewing minutes in its debut on the chart.

Manifest at 2.49 billion minutes ballooned from 1.11B viewing minutes the previous week, an increase likely to be noted by Netflix, which eventually opted not to order a fourth season following the show’s NBC ax. The missing plane drama had long been conceived by creator Jeff Rake as a six-season series, and fans had been pushing it to the top of Netflix’s rankings since it recently began airing Season 1 and Season 2.

Nielsen said Manifest‘s showing the week of June 14-20 was the highest single-title total on the Nielsen SVOD Ratings chart since the December 2020 highs of Netflix’s Bridgerton and Cobra Kai.

Luca, in its first week, was part of a 1-2 Disney+ punch that included the first two episodes of Marvel’s Loki, which were watched for 886M minutes, a big jump from the previous week and good for No. 4 on the overall chart behind Netflix’s six seasons of Downton Abbey (1.26B minutes).

Loki, which wrapped its six-episode run July 14 and has already been renewed for Season 2, was the top original streaming program for the week of June 14-20, ahead of Netflix’s Lucifer (703M minutes) at No. 2 and Sweet Tooth (626M minutes) at No. 3.

Among movies, Luca was followed in the rankings by the debut of Netflix’s Kevin Hart drama Fatherhood which bowed June 18 and was watched for 877M minutes — all at the tail end of the reporting period.

Here’s the Top 10 streaming programs for the week of June 14-20:

1. Manifest (Netflix) – 29 episodes, 2.493 billion minutes of viewing

2. Luca (Disney+) – 1 episode, 1,573B minutes

3. Downton Abbey (Netflix) – 50 episodes, 1.259B minutes

4. Loki (Disney+) – 2 episodes, 886M minutes

5. Fatherhood (Netflix) – 1 episode, 877M minutes

6. CoComelon (Netflix) – 12 episodes, 776M minutes

7. Lucifer (Netflix) – 83 episodes, 703M minutes

8. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix) – 375 episodes, 671M minutes

9. Sweet Tooth (Netflix) – 8 episodes, 626M minutes

10. Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney+) – 1 episode, 576M minutes