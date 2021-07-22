‘Manifest’ Continues To Dominate U.S. Streaming Rankings Amid Resurrection Speculation

NBC’s canceled sci-fi drama Manifest continued to rule the U.S. streaming charts for a second consecutive week per the most recent Nielsen data available, which is for the week of June 21.

Netflix debuted the first two seasons of the series on its service the week before NBC opted to ax the Warner Bros TV-produced show after three seasons, and it has been going strong ever since. After a solid debut, it catapulted No. 1 on the Nielsen’s SVOD charts for the week of June 14-20 — when news of its cancellation broke — with almost 2.5 billion minutes viewed.

Amid the surge, Deadline reported this week that Netflix, as well as NBC, have restarted talks on keeping the show going after the streamer previously opted not to pursue it.

For the week of June 21-25 in numbers reported today, Manifest finished No. 1 again with 2.01 billion minutes viewed for its 19 episodes on Netflix, according to Nielsen. That bested the No. 2 overall title, Disney+’s movie Luca, which had 1.71 billion minutes viewed.

Luca has also been a success in the streaming rankings, jumping almost 200M minutes from its opening the week before. Nielsen said that about 43% sets of eyeballs were from kids 2-11. Netflix’s Fatherhood and The Ice Road were No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, overall.

Among the new entrants for the week of June 21 was Amazon’s Bosch, third overall among SVOD originals with 423M minutes as it released its seventh and final season. Disney’s Loki was No. 1 in that timeframe, when it had aired three of its six episodes, with 713M minutes. That was off slightly from the week before but good enough to edge No. 2, Netflix’s Lucifer, which had 603M minutes.

Here’s the top 10 SVOD programs, per Nielsen, for the week of June 21-25:

1. Manifest (Netflix) – 29 episodes, 2.06 billion minutes of viewing

2. Luca (Disney+) – 1 episode, 1,71B minutes

3. Fatherhood (Netflix) – 1 episode, 885 million minutes

4. The Ice Road (Netflix) – 1 episodes, 714M minutes

5. Loki (Disney+) – 3 episodes, 713M minutes

6. CoComelon (Netflix) – 12 episodes, 712M minutes

7. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix) – 375 episodes, 625M minutes



8. Lucifer (Netflix) – 83 episodes, 603M minutes

9. Downton Abbey (Netflix) – 50 episodes, 572M minutes

10. Criminal Minds (Netflix) – 311 episode, 549M minutes