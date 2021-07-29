‘Manifest’ Stays No. 1 In Nielsen U.S. Streaming Rankings; Amazon’s ‘Tomorrow War’, Disney’s ‘Luca’ Also Score On Diverse Weekly Chart

Manifest held onto the top spot on Nielsen’s streaming chart for the third straight week, a remarkable sign of popularity for a show whose future is uncertain.

Close behind, in the Nos. 2 and 3 slots for the week of June 28 to July 4, were original films The Tomorrow War on Amazon Prime Video and Luca, a Pixar production on Disney+.

Manifest collected just shy of 1.9 billion minutes of viewing in the period, a modest downturn from the 2.06 billion it had in the prior week. Tomorrow War had 1.2 billion and Luca 1.16 billion. Series generally fare better than feature films in the Nielsen rankings because of the total-viewing methodology. They often have a sizable number of episodes, allowing a popular show to rack up more minutes of viewing.

Produced by Warner Bros Television and originally aired by NBC before a streaming berth on Netflix, Manifest has been in limbo after its third season. After initially passing on keeping the sci-fi series going, both NBC and Netflix have resumed talks in light of the show’s remarkable drawing power in streaming.

Nielsen measures only viewing through a TV set, meaning mobile is not counted. The company has been including streaming for Disney, Hulu, Amazon and Netflix for the past year. The numbers are released after a nearly month-long delay, by arrangement with the streaming services.

Marvel’s Loki gave Disney+ another strong title for the week. The four episodes available at the time gathered 813 million minutes of viewing. Most Disney+ series, given the one-at-a-time release tempo, tend to gain minutes as the weeks pass.

The Ice Road, an original Netflix film offering a new spin on Wages of Fear with Liam Neeson, debuted in the No. 8 spot with 553 million minutes of viewing.

Here is the full chart:

Manifest (Netflix) – 29 episodes, 1.869 billion minutes of viewing

The Tomorrow War (Amazon Prime Video) – film, 1.2B min.

Luca (Disney+) – film, 1.16B min.

Loki (Disney+) – 4 eps., 813M min.

Cocomelon (Netflix) – 12 eps., 708M min.

Criminal Minds (Netflix) – 311 eps., 647M min.

Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix) – 375 eps., 606M min.

The Ice Road (Netflix) – film, 553M min.

Downton Abbey (Netflix) – 50 eps., 506M min.

Bosch (Amazon) – 64 eps., 490M min.