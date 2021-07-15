Major League Baseball All-Star Game Ratings Up Slightly, But Home Run Derby A Big Hit

This year’s Major League Baseball All-star Game avoided strike three – as in, three straight years of record lows.

The Tuesday game on Fox had a bump in ratings, delivering 8.24 million viewers. That’s up from the 2019, which brought in 8.14 million. The 2018 game had 8.69 million viewers, but was down compared to 2017.

The 2020 All-Star Game was canceled by the pandemic. Figures for Tuesday included out-of-home viewing. which 2019 did not,

In even better news, Monday’s Home Run Derby on ESPN and ESPN2 was the most-watched since 2017, according to Nielsen. The event, won for the second year in a row by New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, generated an average audience of 7,126,000 viewers, including 6,358,000 viewers on ESPN and 767,000 viewers on ESPN2 for the Statcast-focused alternate presentation.