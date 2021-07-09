Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Industry’ Adds Alex Alomar Akpobome & Adam Levy, Promotes Indy Lewis To Series Regular For Season 2

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

‘Black Widow’ Brings The Box Office Back To Life With Pandemic-Record $13.2 Million Thursday Night
Read the full story

Magnolia Network Adds Documentary Anthology Series ‘Hi I’m’ To Launch Slate

Hi I Am
Magnolia

EXCLUSIVE: Chip and Joanna Gaines’ joint venture with Discovery, Magnolia Network, continues to spruce up its launch slate with a documentary anthology series, Hi I’m.

Magnolia will debut two episodes of the series on July 15. Hi I’m tells the story of individuals overcoming extraordinary challenges, and choosing to use their experiences as motivation to reach their life goals. The first episode, Hi I’m Blake, follows a 14 year-old who seeks to graduate high school and attend college despite a traumatic brain injury. The episode is produced by One Chameleon Entertainment in association with Rabbit Foot.

Hi I’m Richard Antoine White follows and follows the first African American man to earn a doctorate in tuba performance. The titular subject  revisits the people and places that shaped his life and reconnects with his half-brother to reflect on their respective journeys. The second installment is produced by Early Light Media, with worldwide rights represented by Principal Media.

Hi I’m joins Magnolia Network’s original programming slate which will debut upon the venture’s launch next week. Among the featured titles are Magnolia Table with Joanna GainesFixer Upper: Welcome Home, Family Dinner, Homegrown, Restoration Road with Clint Harp, First Time Fixer, Home Work, Super Dad, Inn the Works, Van Go and more.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad