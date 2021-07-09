Magnolia Network Adds Documentary Anthology Series ‘Hi I’m’ To Launch Slate

EXCLUSIVE: Chip and Joanna Gaines’ joint venture with Discovery, Magnolia Network, continues to spruce up its launch slate with a documentary anthology series, Hi I’m.

Magnolia will debut two episodes of the series on July 15. Hi I’m tells the story of individuals overcoming extraordinary challenges, and choosing to use their experiences as motivation to reach their life goals. The first episode, Hi I’m Blake, follows a 14 year-old who seeks to graduate high school and attend college despite a traumatic brain injury. The episode is produced by One Chameleon Entertainment in association with Rabbit Foot.

Hi I’m Richard Antoine White follows and follows the first African American man to earn a doctorate in tuba performance. The titular subject revisits the people and places that shaped his life and reconnects with his half-brother to reflect on their respective journeys. The second installment is produced by Early Light Media, with worldwide rights represented by Principal Media.

Hi I’m joins Magnolia Network’s original programming slate which will debut upon the venture’s launch next week. Among the featured titles are Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Family Dinner, Homegrown, Restoration Road with Clint Harp, First Time Fixer, Home Work, Super Dad, Inn the Works, Van Go and more.