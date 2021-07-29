Maggie Shipstead’s ‘Great Circle’ Novel Set For TV Series Adaptation Via Erik Feig’s Picturestart

EXCLUSIVE: Picturestart, the production company set up by former Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Erik Feig, is developing a series adaptation of Maggie Shipstead’s novel Great Circle.

The book, which was published in May and just made the 2021 Booker Prize longlist, covers early 20th century aviation, Prohibition, the Great Depression, World War II and a disgraced Hollywood starlet. The Guardian noted that it “has more than a touch of Fleabag about it.”

Feig’s company, which is backed by the likes of Warner Bros, Nordic Entertainment Group, Scholastic and Endeavor Content, won the rights to the book in a competitive bidding war.

Shipstead, who has also written Seating Arrangements and Astonish Me, will exec produce the project, with Picturestart now looking to find a writer to adapt it as a series.

Related Story Paramount Pictures Lands Rights To Bestselling Book Series 'Wayward Children'

Great Circle centers on two timelines.

Watch on Deadline

Marian is an Amelia Earhart-like female pilot whose audacious dream is to circumnavigate the globe north-south over the poles and whose storyline spans from the 1930s to the 1950s. Hadley is a present-day disgraced actress offered to play Marian in a biopic to revitalize her career. Both protagonists are fascinating, tenacious, undeniably persistent in what they want and make for perfect complements and foils as they face challenges and sacrifices a century apart. It is set across Montana, Seattle, Los Angeles, Scotland, Hawaii and most fatefully, Antarctica.

It is the latest book project for Picturestart, which last month acquired the rights to Jenny Jackson’s debut novel Pineapple Street. The company is also behind HBO Max’s Unpregnant, the Grease prequel for Paramount, The Fugitive reboot from Albert Hughes, Lionsgate’s Borderlands, Netflix’s Luckiest Girl Alive with Mila Kunis and Sharper for Apple.

Shipstead is represented by CAA and Rebecca Grandinger at Fletcher & Company.