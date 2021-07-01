Madison Pettis, Vanessa Morgan & Richard Harmon To Star In MPCA Horror ‘Margaux’

EXCLUSIVE: Madison Pettis (He’s All That), Vanessa Morgan (Riverdale) and Richard Harmon (The 100) are set to star in horror-thriller Margaux for Brad Krevoy’s (Dumb And Dumber) Motion Picture Corporation of America (MPCA).

Production is due to begin this summer in Vancouver, Canada, on the feature about a group of college friends who rent a smart house for a weekend of partying. However, they slowly start to realize that Margaux, the house’s super advanced AI system, has sinister designs for them.

Pic will be directed by Steven C. Miller who is returning to the horror genre after helming the 2012 reboot Silent Night. Since then, Miller has made action movies including Escape Plan 2, First Kill and Line Of Duty. Nick Waters and Chris Beyrooty wrote the script and are also executive producers.

MPCA’s Brad Krevoy is producing, with Eric Jarboe, Amanda Phillips, Amy Krell, Lorenzo Nardini and Charles Cohen from MPCA acting as executive producers and overseeing the project. Jamie Goehring’s Lighthouse Pictures is serving as the producer in Vancouver.

Pettis is known for her roles in American Pie: Girls’ Rules and Facebook series Five Points. She will next be seen in Netflix’s upcoming rom-com He’s All That. Morgan is currently a series regular on CW’s Riverdale, and previously starred in MTV’s The Shannara Chronicles. On the film front she starred opposite Keke Palmer in Pimp and played a young Halle Berry in Frankie & Alice. Harmon starred as Murphy in CW’s The 100 for 7 seasons.

MPCA has had success recently with family-friendly Christmas fare such as Netflix’s Princess Switch movies with Vanessa Hudgens, and the upcoming Castle For Christmas with Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes. Margaux marks the first horror film for MPCA since the 2004 adaptation of Stephen King’s Riding The Bullet. Yesterday we revealed the company’s hire of Amy Hartwick as President of TV.

Pettis is repped by CAA, Untitled & Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson, Morgan is with UTA & Stride, and Harmon is at Pacific Artists & Authentic; Miller is repped by UTA & Aperture Entertainment, and Waters is with Framework.