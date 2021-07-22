‘Made For Love’ Actor Caleb Foote Upped To Series Regular On Season 2 Of Max Original Series

EXCLUSIVE: , who previously was a recurring guest star on the Max Original series Made for Love, will be returning for season 2 as a series regular.

Foote plays Bennett Hobbes, the always cheerful executive assistant and confidante of tech mogul billionaire Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen), who implants a ‘Made for Love’ monitoring chip in his wife Hazel Green’s (Cristin Milioti) brain.

Based on the novel by Alissa Nutting, Made for Love is a cynically poignant story of love and divorce. Season one followed Hazel who is on the run after ten years in a suffocating marriage to Byron Gogol. After discovering that her husband implanted the Made for Love chip, Hazel flees to her desert hometown to take refuge with her aging widower father Herbert (Ray Romano) and his synthetic partner, Diane. In addition to Foote, Milioti, Magnussen and Romano, season one of Made for Love starred Dan Bakkedahl, Noma Dumezweni and Augusto Aguilera. Made for Love was recently nominated for a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (half-hour).

Foote most recently appeared as Eddie Cleary in ABC’s comedy series The Kids Are Alright. He recurred on FX’s Emmy Award-winning limited series American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, as well as American Horror Story: Cult, and has guest starred on 9-1-1, All Rise, NCIS and Grey’s Anatomy. Onstage, Foote is the recipient of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle’s 2017 Craig Noel Award for Outstanding Male Performance in a Play for his lead role in Hand to God. He also had a supporting role in Zoot Suit at the Mark Taper Forum. Foote received a BFA in Acting from the University of Michigan.

Foote is represented by Kazarian, Measures, Ruskin & Associates, Hyphenate Creative Management, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.

Season one of Made for Love was executive produced by Christina Lee, Alissa Nutting, Patrick Somerville, Dean Bakopoulos, Liza Chasin and SJ Clarkson. Stephanie Laing was a Co-EP and directed six episodes, including the pilot and season finale episodes, and Alethea Jones directed two episodes. Lee, season one showrunner, will be joined by Nutting to showrun season two. Made for Love is a production of Paramount Television Studios. Made for Love streams on HBO Max.