‘Luxe Listings Sydney’ Renewed For Season 2 At Amazon

Amazon has renewed reality series Luxe Listings Sydney for a second season after the streamer said that the reality series became its biggest Australian original to date.

The show follows personal lives of three elite real estate agents in Sydney, showcasing breathtaking homes with harbour views and beachfront backdrops.

The series, which is produced by Holey Moley producer Eureka Productions, debuted earlier this month.

It is exec produced by Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Rikkie Proost, and Evan Wilkes and creators Benjamin Scott and James Kennedy through Kentel with Jake Hargreaves and Anastassia Gerakas as co-EPs.

“Sydney’s real estate market is unlike any other in the world, with Luxe Listings Sydney offering a brilliant mix of big personalities, spectacular properties and high-stakes deals,” said Erika North, Head of Originals, Asia Pacific, at Amazon Studios. “Prime members in Australia and around the world loved season one, and we are thrilled to be continuing our work with talented Australian producers in greenlighting a second season of Luxe Listing Sydney showcasing the beautiful backdrop Sydney provides and give members a further glimpse into the world-class real estate market in this iconic city.”