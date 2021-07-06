‘Deltopia’: Luna Blaise, Madison Pettis, Charlie Gillespie, Hart Denton, Greer Grammer, Will Peltz & More Star In Coming-Of-Age Drama; Olivia Newton-John Exec Produces

EXCLUSIVE: Luna Blaise (Manifest), Madison Pettis (Five Points), Charlie Gillespie (Julie And The Phantoms), Hart Denton (Riverdale), Greer Grammer (Awkward), Will Peltz (Unfriended), Daniella Perkins (Red Ruby) and Dylan Flashner (Lansky) are among cast for coming-of-age drama Deltopia, which is currently in production in LA.

The movie takes place over a period of 24 hours as a group of friends from Southern California finish their last day of high school and travel to Santa Barbara for ‘Deltopia’, the biggest party of their lives.

The film is loosely based on real events from the actual Deltopia, the annual unsanctioned street party held each spring in Isla Vista, Santa Barbara. In 2014, authorities arrested around 100 party-goers when the large event turned violent after one of the revellers was detained by police.

Writer-directors are Michael Easterling and Jaala Ruffman who have written and directed music videos and shorts for the likes of Machine Gun Kelly, Mod Sun, and Shwayze. Producers are Todd Labarowski, Robert Ogden Barnum, Lucas Jarach, Luke Daniels, Easterling and Ruffman.

Watch on Deadline

Greece star Olivia Newton-John is among executive producers alongside Rick Sasner, John Easterling, Jim Burba, Bob Hayes, Cameron Fuller, Joel Michaely, Howard Barish, Sheila Shah, and Marina Masowietsky. Zarah Ruffman and Stuart Ross are co-executive producers, and Farrah West is co-producer and casting director.

The directors stated: “Bringing the teen experience to life as honest as possible is very important to us. In Deltopia, we wanted to showcase the pivotal moments that teenagers face whether beautiful or heart-breaking. Teenage rebellion is our driving force in the film, with kids uniting against ‘The Man’ and against authority. “

Luna Blaise is best known for NBC drama Manifest and ABCʼs Fresh Off the Boat; Pettis will next be seen starring opposite Addison Rae in the Netflix/Miramax feature He’s All That and is known for Five Points and American Pie: Girls’ Rules; Gillespie stars in Netflix series Julie And The Phantoms and recently wrapped Love You Anyway.

Hart Denton is best known for playing Chic on Riverdale and recurring on 13 Reasons Why; Greer Grammer has starred in MTV’s Awkward and ABC’s The Middle; Will Peltz is best known for breakout horror Unfriended; Daniella Perkins has starred in series including Knight Squad and Red Ruby; Lansky actor Dylan Flashner will next be seen in movies including The Card Counter with Oscar Isaacs and Bandit with Mel Gibson.

Blaise is represented by CAA, Coast to Coast Talent Group, Scope Entertainment and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham. Pettis is represented by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson. Gillespie is represented by Luber Roklin, Atlas Artists, Vanderwerff Talent and Meyer & Downs. Denton is represented by Innovative Artists, Luber Roklin Entertainment and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman. Grammer is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment, Innovative Artists and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.