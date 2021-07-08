‘FBI: International’: Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed & Vinessa Vidotto To Star In Spinoff Series On CBS

EXCLUSIVE: Luke Kleintank (The Man in the High Castle), Heida Reed (Poldark) and Vinessa Vidotto (Lucifer) have been tapped as leads of FBI: International, the upcoming third series in Dick Wolf’s hit FBI drama franchise on CBS. It is slated to air as part of an FBI Tuesday lineup and will launch this fall with a three-hour crossover premiere event alongside the mothership FBI and FBI: Most Wanted.

FBI: International, which received a straight-to-series order, follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team. Headquartered in Budapest, they travel the world with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens wherever they may be. Not allowed to carry guns, the Fly Team relies on intelligence, quick thinking and pure brawn as they put their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people.

Kleintank will play the Head of the International FBI Fly Team unit. Reed plays his second-in-command. Vidotto plays a green but eager and ambitions member of the team.

Wolf executive produces FBI: International with Chicago Fire creators Derek Haas and Matt Olmstead as well as director/executive producer Michael Katleman and Wolf Entertainment’s Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski.

The series, which will be shot in Budapest, Hungary, is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with CBS Studios.

Kleintank starred for three seasons on Amazon Prime Video’s popular drama series The Man in the High Castle, had recurring roles on Bones, Pretty Little Liars and Person of Interest and guest starred on two Dick Wolf series, Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: LA. In features, Kleintank was recently seen in Midway, The Goldfinch and Crown Vic and next appears in The Good Neighbor, a remake of German thriller Unter Nachbarn. Kleintank is repped by Robert Stein Management, Innovative and attorney Stewart Brookman.

Icelandic actress Reed played the title role in the Icelandic TV series Stella Blómkvist, which was distributed by Sundance Now, and also starred in the British series Poldark and in the English-language French series Jo, from Law & Order veteran Rene Balcer. She will next be seen in the Icelandic-Danish Netflix movie Against the Ice. She is repped by ICM Partners, UK’s Independent Talent Group, Creative Artists Iceland and Greenlight Management.

Vidotto has been recurring on Netflix’s Lucifer and also guest starred on HBO Max’s Hacks. She is repped by A3 Artists, Haven Entertainment and Goodman Genow Schenkman.