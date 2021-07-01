‘Lucifer’ Repeats Atop Nielsen U.S. Streaming Chart, Beating Out Disney Feature ‘Raya And The Last Dragon’

Lucifer posted a repeat win atop Nielsen’s weekly U.S. streaming rankings, with viewership rising almost 40% as the show wrapped its fifth season.

The supernatural drama series, which began on Fox before shifting to Netflix, racked up more than 1.8 billion minutes of total viewing from May 31 to June 6. That tally increased about 40% from the 1.3 billion it collected in the prior week.

Nielsen said viewers aged 18 to 34 made up more than one-third of Lucifer‘s audience, which skewed a bit female.

In a strong second-place showing, Disney animated feature Raya and the Last Dragon drew almost 1.1 billion viewing minutes. The film entered general release at no charge for Disney+ subscribers in the week, following a run as a Premier Access title costing $30. Viewers ages 2 to 11, not surprisingly, comprised about 38% of viewership, per Nielsen.

In fourth place, Netflix’s Dirty John, originally a USA Network drama based on a popular podcast, recorded 761 million minutes of viewing. The show’s audience was almost 70% female, Nielsen said.

Nielsen measures viewing via a TV screen of Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video, with a nearly one-month delay by arrangement with streaming providers.

Below is the full chart. Unless otherwise noted, all titles are on Netflix.

Lucifer – 83 episodes, 1.8B minutes of viewing

Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney+) – film, 1.1B min.

Sweet Tooth – 8 eps., 794M min.

Dirty John – 16 eps., 761M min.

Criminal Minds – 311 eps., 708M min.

Grey’s Anatomy – 375 eps., 631M min.

NCIS – 353 eps., 521M min.

The Kominsky Method – 22 eps., 507M min.

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu) – 44 eps., 473M min.

Heartland – 177 eps., 423M min.