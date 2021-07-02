UK Sales Exec Anthony Buckner Launches Buckstop Films With Horror ‘Jump Out’ Starring Lucien Laviscount — Cannes Market

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran UK sales agent Anthony Buckner, former Head of Sales at Icon, is launching Buckstop Films to coincide with the Cannes Marché.

First movie on the slate is supernatural horror Jump Out, which will star Lucien Laviscount (The Bye Bye Man), Hannah Arterton (Safe), Eugene Simon (Games Of Thrones), Alice Hewkin (Sex Education), Aaron Cobham (The Spanish Princess) and Brian Milligan (Hunger).

In Jump Out, which is scheduled to shoot later this year in the Canary Islands, a group of university friends find themselves stranded on a seemingly deserted island after a cliff jump goes wrong. But they soon discover they are not alone and face horrors they could never have imagined.

The movie comes from UK writer-director Benjamin Johns , who has been BAFTA-nominated for his shorts work. Mike Spragg BSC is the cinematographer. Djonny Chen of Silent D Pictures (Daemon Mind) is producing alongside Johns through his Eye Cue Films International.

Katy Keene and Scream Queens alum Laviscount will soon be seen in the second season of Netflix hit Emily In Paris. 2017 horror The Bye Bye Man scored more than $22M in North America and $30M global.

Buckner has previously worked at GFM Films and Kaleidoscope and consulted for The Solution and Magnolia. Prior to that he worked his way up at Icon to become the company’s Head Of Sales, leaving in 2011.

“I can’t wait to make this film,” Johns said. “We are going to take the audience on a roller coaster ride. It was very important to us to have a diverse cast, which doesn’t always happen in genre films.”