Luca Guadagnino Movie ‘Bones And All’ Adds Jake Horowitz

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that Luca Guadagnino’s feature which is shooting right now, Bones & All, has cast Jake Horowitz in what is a notable role.

Horowitz is the star of Amazon Studios/GED Cinema mystery drama The Vast of Night and headlines the Mickey Reece horror movie Agnes, which recently made its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Horowitz joins the previously announced Bones and All cast of Timothee Chalamet, Michael Stuhlbarg, Taylor Russell, Mark Rylance, Andre Holland, Jessica Harper, Chloe Sevigny, Francesca Scorsese, David Gordon Green and Anna Cobb. The pic is an adaptation of the Camille DeAngelis novel scripted by Guadagnino’s long-time collaborator David Kajganich. Production is taking place in the Ohio tri-state area.

Russell and Chalamet star, respectively, as Maren, a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee, an intense and disenfranchised drifter, in a story of first love, as they meet and join together for a thousand-mile odyssey which takes them through the back roads, hidden passages, and trap doors of Ronald Reagan’s America. But despite their best efforts, all roads lead back to their terrifying pasts and to a final stand which will determine whether their love can survive their otherness.

Horowitz was nominated for a 2021 Critics Choice Super Award – Best Actor for his breakout performance as Radio DJ Everett Sloan in The Vast of Night. In Agnes, he plays a soon-to-be ordained young priest who is sent to investigate a possible demonic possession at Saint Teresa convent. The actor also starred in Julie Taymor’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. He made his New York theater debut Off Broadway in the multi-award winning production of Our Town directed by David Cromer.

Horowitz is represented by Hyperion and managed by Anthony & Associates Ltd.