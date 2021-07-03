‘Lovecraft Country’ Season 2 Teased By Creator Misha Green After HBO Cancels Horror Drama Series

A very very different America was going to be unveiled in Season 2 of Lovecraft Country, creator Misha Green revealed today after HBO officially pulled the plug on the acclaimed horror drama.

A couple of hours after Deadline exclusively reported on the surprising demise of the the Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors and Michael Kenneth Williams starring series, showrunner Green took to social media to paint a picture of what might have been. It was certainly something to see, especially leading into the July 4th weekend:

A taste of the Season 2 Bible. Wish we could have brought you #LovecraftCountry: Supremacy. Thank you to everyone who watched and engaged. 🖤✊🏾 #noconfederate pic.twitter.com/BONbSfbjWg — Misha Green (@MishaGreen) July 3, 2021

Depicting four nations on what is the territory of the continental United States, the image Green teased on Twitter comes from a more than 75-page Bible that was created for a second season of Lovecraft Country, I hear. However, even with all that foundation work, no scripts had been written yet for what was anticipated to be a 10-episode season that was a seemingly slamdunk for renewal.

Having eclipsed the 2016 novel by Mark Ruff that served as Season 1’s source material, Underground co-creator Green was clearly looking to weave some more genre magic with alternate history. Which in many ways, remains within the mythology of Green, Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams ZEP’d first season. Having debuted on August 16, 2020 on the premium cabler, Lovecraft Country simultaneously ripped back the curtain on a secret history of American white supremacy, reappropriated some of the themes of writer and avowed racist H.P. Lovecraft, and shattered genres barriers over its 10-episode run

Back in October of last year in a post-mortem on the Season 1 Full Circle” finale, Green spoke to Deadline of what Season 2 could be. “Nothing is official yet, but I envision a second season that carries on the spirit of Matt Ruff’s novel by continuing to reclaim the genre storytelling space that people of color have typically been left out of,” the EP said.

The axing of Lovecraft Country by the still WarnerMedia-owned outlet comes as the CAA-repped Green is set to direct and pen as new Tomb Raider movie with Alicia Vikander set to reprise her role as Lara Croft. The filmmaker also has a full dance card with a new Cleopatra Jones and the Kate Wood written action vehicle picture Fuel, which Green is executive producing with Smollett, among other projects.