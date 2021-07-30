‘Love, Victor’ Renewed At Hulu For Season 3

Hulu is bringing back Love, Victor for a third season.

It comes after the second season of the YA teen comedy aired in June.

Following the events of the film Love, Simon, Love, Victor tells the story of Victor Salazar (Michael Cimino) – a new student at Creekwood High who has just moved with his family from rural Texas to Atlanta. On top of all the usual high school pressures of making friends and fitting in, Victor is still figuring out his sexuality – a tricky subject in his religious family. Reaching out to Simon for advice, Victor slowly but surely learns to be his authentic self and to trust the message from the film – that everyone deserves a great love story.

The series also stars Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, George Sear, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez and Ana Ortiz.

The film’s original writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger serve as executive producers alongside Brian Tanen, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, Pouya Shahbazian and Adam Londy. 20th Television is the studio.