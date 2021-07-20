‘Love Life’: Punkie Johnson To Star, Leslie Bibb, John Earl Jelks & Arian Moayed To Recur In Season 2 Of HBO Max Series

Saturday Night Live featured player Punkie Johnson is set to star in the upcoming sophomore season of HBO Max’s Love Life opposite Jessica Williams, Chris “Comedian CP” Powell and William Jackson Harper.

Also boarding the anthology series’ Season 2 are Leslie Bibb (Jupiter’s Legacy), John Earl Jelks (True Detective) and Arian Moayed (Succession), who will take on recurring roles.

Kimberly Elise (Mosquito Coast), Ego Nwodim (Saturday Night Live) and Blair Undwerwood (When They See Us) round out the cast as Season 2 guests stars.

(Top L-R) Leslie Bibb, John Earl Jelks and Arian Moayed, (Bottom L-R) Kimberly Elise, Ego Nwodim and Blair Underwood HBO Max

From Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment, Love Life Season 2 follows Marcus Watkins (Harper) as he comes out of a years-long relationship with the woman he thought was going to be his person. The rug pulled out from under him, he is plunged back into the search for the romantic fulfillment that he thought he had already found.

Love Life Season 2 is co-showrun by Sam Boyd, Bridget Bedard and Rachelle Williams, who also executive produce. Harper, Anna Kendrick, Paul Feig and Dan Magnante are executive producers as well. Love Life is produced by Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment.

Season 2 is currently in production in New York. Cast members from the Love Life‘s debut season, including Kendrick, Zoë Chao, Peter Vack, Sasha Compére and Nick Thune, will appear in season two.

Johnson stars as Ida Watkins, Marcus’s outspoken sister who is much more in tune with her authentic self than her brother is. Ida will say anything to anyone, often to hilarious effect. The actress is represented by 3 Arts Entertainment and WME.

Leslie Bibb joins as Becca Evans, a twice-divorced mother of two with whom Marcus enters into a purely sexual relationship, but like any such relationship, it soon becomes more complicated than that. She is represented by ICM and John Carrabino Management.

Jelks recurs as Kirby Watkins, Marcus’s affable yet formidable father, who casts a large shadow over his son. As adults, the two will finally grow closer and learn to connect. The actor is represented by Innovative Artists and Red Letter Entertainment.

Moayed joins as Kian Parsa, one of Marcus’s best friends, a tech millionaire who recently sold his company. But even though he’s rich now, and sometimes kind of a douche, Kian is still the same sweet, lovable guy Marcus has known forever. He is repped by Gersh, Kipperman Management and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

Elise guest stars as Suzanné Hayward, Mia’s (Williams) eccentric and often irresponsible mother. She has always leaned on her daughter, forcing Mia to grow up fast and learn how to keep things on the rails. She is represented by Buchwald.

Nwodim joins Ola Adebayo, a beautiful playwright who seems perfect on paper to Marcus. But the two get so serious so fast that both of them are forced to confront how right they really are for each other. Nwodim is represented by CAA, Rise Management and Melissa Fox at Hansen.

Lastly, Underwood takes onLeon Hines, Mia’s debonair yet often absent father, and their relationship, or lack thereof, has fundamentally shaped Mia’s romantic life as an adult. Underwood is represented by Thruline Entertainment, ICM Partners and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson LLP.