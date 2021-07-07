‘Love Island’ Suffers Security Breach After YouTube Prankster Breaks Into Villa Complex

The UK version of Love Island suffered a security breach on Tuesday night after YouTube prankster Omer Majid broke into the villa complex in Mallorca, Spain.

Producers said the trespasser was removed immediately after he managed to find a way past Love Island’s tight security protocols. The intrusion is particularly unfortunate this year, given the islanders are in a closely controlled Covid-secure bubble.

Deadline understands that Majid did not come into contact with any of the contestants. ITV Studios-owned producer Lifted Entertainment has now beefed up security on the show to prevent future break-ins.

A Love Island spokeswoman said: “Last night a security breach was identified and an intruder was removed from the villa with immediate effect. The safety of both our islanders and our production crew remains our primary concern.

“As part of our stringent COVID safety measures, the Villa area that was trespassed has been fully deep cleaned before being made accessible again to the islanders and crew.”

Majid’s Instagram Stories suggest he has been in Mallorca, while British tabloid newspaper The Sun secured footage of the break-in, which was apparently streamed live on Instagram.

In the grainy video, someone is heard saying “you’re trespassing” and Majid is pictured being escorted off the premises. It does not appear that he gained access to the inside of the villa, where the contestants were located.

Majid told the Daily Star that he found an entry point to the complex “via the trees and hills.” He added: “They spotted my cameraman and told him to get out I then ran for the villa and called my friend so he could put me back on the live stream… They put code red on which meant locking everybody up that was cast.”