He’s got 99 problems, but a mask ain’t one. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva
said Friday that his department will not enforce the new mandatory indoor mask requirement that will begin tonight at 11:59 PM.
The county Department of Public Health revived its indoor mask requirement on Thursday after a spike in Covid-19 cases. The requirement dictates that masks be worn indoors regardless of vaccination status.
Villanueva said in a statement that forcing masks “is not backed by science and contradicts the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.”
He continued, “The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (DPH) has authority to enforce the order, but the underfunded/defunded Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will not expend our limited resources and instead ask for voluntary compliance,” he said. “We encourage the DPH to work collaboratively with the Board of Supervisors and law enforcement to establish mandates that are both achievable and supported by science.”
The new mandate arrives a month after the state dropped its mask requirements. The new rules require all indoor spaces, including gyms, retail stores, large events, offices and restaurants (the latter when not eating or drinking) will require a mask.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva Will Not Enforce New Mask Mandate
Villanueva said in a statement that forcing masks “is not backed by science and contradicts the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.”
He continued, “The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (DPH) has authority to enforce the order, but the underfunded/defunded Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will not expend our limited resources and instead ask for voluntary compliance,” he said. “We encourage the DPH to work collaboratively with the Board of Supervisors and law enforcement to establish mandates that are both achievable and supported by science.”
The new mandate arrives a month after the state dropped its mask requirements. The new rules require all indoor spaces, including gyms, retail stores, large events, offices and restaurants (the latter when not eating or drinking) will require a mask.
On Friday, the Public Health Department said the COVID-19 positivity rate increased 700% in one month – jumping from 0.5% to 3.7%.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.
Read More About:
10 Comments
Sidebar