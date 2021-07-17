He continued, “The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (DPH) has authority to enforce the order, but the underfunded/defunded Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will not expend our limited resources and instead ask for voluntary compliance,” he said. “We encourage the DPH to work collaboratively with the Board of Supervisors and law enforcement to establish mandates that are both achievable and supported by science.”

The new mandate arrives a month after the state dropped its mask requirements. The new rules require all indoor spaces, including gyms, retail stores, large events, offices and restaurants (the latter when not eating or drinking) will require a mask.