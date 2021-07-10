Los Angeles County Public Health Reports Show Covid-19 Cases Still Rising, Again Topping 1,000

The scene outside Union Station in Downtown Los Angeles during preparations for the 93rd Annual Academy Awards on April 20, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Los Angeles apparently is in the beginning stages of a new surge of Covid-19 cases, even as more people are gathering for indoor and outdoor activities.

Today’s tally from the LA Public Health account shows 1,094 cases and 8 deaths, the latter bringing the mortality body count to more than 24, 538 to date.

So far, there’s been no call for additional restrictions on businesses or public activities.