Los Angeles County Public Health Reports Show Covid-19 Cases Still Rising, Again Topping 1,000

Los Angeles apparently is in the beginning stages of a new surge of Covid-19 cases, even as more people are gathering for indoor and outdoor activities.
Today’s tally from the LA Public Health account shows 1,094 cases and 8 deaths, the latter bringing the mortality body count to more than 24, 538 to date.
So far, there’s been no call for additional restrictions on businesses or public activities.
COVID-19 Daily Update:
July 10, 2021
New Cases: 1,094 (1,256,515 to date)
New Deaths: 8 (24,538 to date)
Current Hospitalizations: 336 pic.twitter.com/ygePGW1bNc
— LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) July 10, 2021
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.