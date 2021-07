KCET Leads In Wins At Los Angeles Area Emmys For Fifth Year In A Row — Complete Winners List

KCET has now led in wins at the Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards, for five years in a row.

At the 73rd awards ceremony, which took place Saturday, the station claimed a total of nine statuettes. KVEA and Spectrum SportsNet followed it up with six wins apiece. Other outlets scoring multiple wins at the show, hosted by Spectrum News 1 journalist Giselle Fernández, included ABC7 (four), KMEX (three), KTLA5 (two), KTTV-TV (two) and Spectrum News 1 (two).

The Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards honor locally produced programs in the categories of Live and Breaking News Coverage, Crime and Social Issues, Culture and History, the Arts, Human Interest, Sports, and the Environment. Presenters for this year’s ceremony, which streamed live on the Emmys website, included Carrlyn Bathe (Fox Sports West), Mike Bresnahan (Spectrum SportsNet/LA), Enrique Chiabra (Telemundo/KVEA), Allie Clifton (Spectrum SportsNet/LA), Suzanna Guzmán (KCET/PBS SoCal), Elex B. Michaelson (FOX11/KTTV), Lu Parker (KTLA5), Yarel Ramos (Univision/KMEX), Naibe Reynoso (LA County Channel), Melvin Robert (Spectrum 1 News), Marla Tellez (FOX11/KTTV), Gabriela Teissier (Univision/KMEX), Colleen Williams (NBC4) and Pat Harvey.

The latter Emmy winner presented the Los Angeles Area Emmy Governors Award to LA CityView Media Group. The honorary award recognized CityView for delivering exceptional and essential news information, resources, and local government access to Angelenos through LA CityView Channel 35.

Check out the entire list of 2021 winners below.

LIVE COVERAGE OF AN UNSCHEDULED NEWS EVENT

FURIA POR JUSTICIA, KVEA

LIVE SPECIAL EVENTS – NEWS

KOBE POR SIEMPRE, KVEA

LIVE SPECIAL EVENTS – PROGRAMMING

KOBE BRYANT PREGAME CEREMONY, Spectrum SportsNet

ENTERTAINMENT

THE EMMYS ROUNDTABLE: SHOWRUNNERS (LA TIMES ENVELOPE ROUNDTABLE), Spectrum News 1

Chris Argentieri, Executive Producer

James Novogrod, Executive Producer

Denise Callahan, Co-Executive Producer

John McCutchen, Co-Executive Producer

Julia Turner, Co-Executive Producer

Alison Brower, Co-Executive Producer

Elena Nelson Howe, Co-Executive Producer

Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein, Co-Executive Producer

Dakota Ornelas, Associate Producer

Cienna Davis, Associate Producer

LZ Granderson, On-Camera Talent

Jose Soriano, Director

Mark Potts, Editor

Cody Long, Editor

Amy King, Supervising Producer

Steven Banks, Supervising Producer

Ken Kwok, Supervising Producer

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORY

GOOD MEDICINE (FACEISM) (EYEWITNESS NEWS AT 5PM), ABC7

David Ono, Producer, Reporter, Writer

Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor

FEATURE SEGMENT

EL ARTE DE LAS CATRINAS KVEA (ACCESO TOTAL LOS ANGELES), KVEA

Amaya Pinto Fernandez, Producer

Mario Marval, Editor

Alejandro Chipana, Camera

Armida Mier, Associate Producer, On-Camera Talent

Claudia Uballez, Associate Producer

ARTS

LIGHT AND SPACE (ARTBOUND), KCET

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Sue Ding, Director, Producer

Travis LaBella, Director of Photography, Producer

Jacqueline Reyno, Producer

Angela Boisvert, Co-Producer

Matthew Crotty, Co-Producer

Amanda Marie Pinedo, Associate Producer

Collin Davis, Editor

SPORTS NEWS STORY

LA VIDA EN PATINETA (NOTICIAS UNIVISION 34 A LAS ONCE), KMEX

Diana Alvarado, Anchor, Reporter

Juan Hernandez, Camera, Editor

Silvia Alvarez, Producer

SPORTS SERIES – NEWS

ATLETA DE LA SEMANA, KVEA

SPORTS TEASE

LAKERS RETURN WITHOUT KOBE, Spectrum SportsNet

Henry Glassner, Producer

Reshad Bahadori, Editor

SPORTS FEATURE

VIN SCULLY NARRATES “HOME” (FOX11 SPORTS WRAP), KTTV-TV

Peter Wilgoren, Executive Producer

Luc Alexander Nixon Jr, Editor

CRIME/SOCIAL ISSUES NEWS STORY

GABRIEL FERNANDEZ (EYEWITNESS NEWS AT 5PM), ABC7

Miriam Hernandez, Reporter

Lisa Bartley, Producer

Marcos Pallares, Editor

CRIME/SOCIAL ISSUES

FIRE STATION 9 (SOCAL CONNECTED), KCET

Robert McDonnell, Supervising Producer

Karen Foshay, Executive Producer

Gina Pollack, Producer

Michael Ray, Director of Photography

Andy Viner, Editor

INFORMATION SEGMENT

MY KIDS CAN’T BREATHE: HOW SOUTH AFRICA’S COAL MINES POLLUTE THE AIR (EARTH FOCUS), KCET

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Nicky Milne, Executive Producer, Producer

Jon Christensen, Producer

Matthew Crotty, Executive Producer

Kim Spencer, Executive Producer

INVESTIGATIVE NEWS STORY

CRONY CONTRACTS (FOX 11 NEWS AT 10PM), KTTV-TV

Bill Melugin, Reporter

Luc Nixon, Editor

Sam Dubin, Camera

SPORTS SERIES – PROGRAMMING (LIVE BROADCAST)

ACCESS SPORTSNET LAKERS, Spectrum SportsNet

*********

LAFC PREGAME SHOW, LAFC

SPORTS SERIES – PROGRAMMING (POST-PRODUCED)

BACKSTAGE: DODGERS, Spectrum SportsNet LA

LIVE SPORTS COVERAGE

LOS ANGELES LAKERS VS. PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS, Spectrum SportsNet

SPORTS SPECIAL

LEAVE A LEGACY: THE 2019-2020 LAKERS SEASON, Spectrum SportsNet

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

THE RISK IS REAL: CIRO MURGUITIO, LA County Channel

Lennie LaGuire, Executive Producer

Carla Carlini, Executive Producer

Judith Green, Executive Producer

Naibe Reynoso, Producer

Miguel Torres, Camera

Alejandro Galvan, Editor

Joe McDonald, Producer

NEWS SERIES

FACEISM, ABC7

CULTURE/HISTORY

HOLLYWOOD’S ARCHITECT: THE PAUL R. WILLIAMS STORY, PBS SoCal

Michelle Merker, Executive Producer

Courtney B. Vance, On-Camera Talent

Royal Kennedy Rodgers, Director, Producer, Writer

Kathy McCampbell Vance, Director, Producer

George Artope, Editor

John Simmons, Camera

Niki Alilovic, Associate Producer

Shirlyn A. Cesar, Associate Producer

ART/CULTURAL/HISTORICAL NEWS STORY

LATINOS Y LA INDUSTRIA VINÍCOLA (NOTICIAS UNIVISION 34 A LAS SEIS), KMEX

Andres Fernando Pruna, Camera, Editor, Producer

Norma Roque, Reporter

L.A. LOCAL COLOR

THE NEW WEST COAST SOUND: AN L.A. JAZZ LEGACY (ARTBOUND), KCET

Sandrine Orabona, Director, Producer

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Alejandro Cohen, Producer

Mark “Frosty” McNeill, Producer

Jacqueline Reyno, Producer

Anke Thommen, Producer

Angela Boisvert, Co-Producer

Matthew Crotty, Co-Producer

Mark Petersen, Director of Photography

Jonathan Ade, Editor

Amanda Marie Pinedo, Associate Producer

HUMAN INTEREST NEWS STORY

AMENAZA LATENTE (NOTICIAS UNIVISION 34 A LAS SEIS), KMEX

Claudia Botero, Producer, Reporter

Andres Bonilla, Camera, Editor

MUSIC COMPOSITION

TENDING NATURE: PRESERVING THE DESERT KCET WITH THE NATIVE AMERICAN LAND CONSERVANCY, KCET

Marcus Bagala, Composer

Mark Baechle, Composer

INFORMATIONAL SERIES (MORE THAN 50% REMOTE)

I WAS THERE, KCET

Karen Foshay, Executive Producer, Producer

Michael Ray, Editor, Producer

Tori Edgar, Producer

INFORMATIONAL SERIES (MORE THAN 50% STUDIO)

PROPS IN A MINUTE: ELECTION 2020, KCET

Karen Foshay, Producer, Writer

Robert McDonnell, Producer

Angela Boisvert, Producer

Henry Cram, Producer

Leyna Nguyen, Host

BUSINESS/CONSUMER NEWS STORY

UNEMPLOYMENT FRAUD (CBS2/KCAL9 NEWS AT 4PM AND 8PM), CBS2/KCAL9

Kristine Lazar, Producer, Reporter

Arie Thanasoulis, Camera, Editor

SHORT PROMO – NEWS/TOPICAL

PEACEFUL PROTEST, KVEA

Mario Del Olmo, Producer, Writer

Timothy Paine, Editor

SHORT PROMO – SPORTS

LAKERS FANS & RESILIENCE, Spectrum SportsNet

Enrique Adánez, Camera, Director, Editor

Pablo Bujosa Rodríguez, Producer

EDUCATION/INFORMATION

YOUNG WOMEN RISING (GLOBAL MOSAIC), KCET

Kim Spencer, Executive Producer, Producer

Patsy Northcutt, Producer, Director

Liz Canning, Director, Producer, Writer, Editor

INDEPENDENT PROGRAMMING

CALIFORNIA COAST: WITHIN SIGHT, SCENT AND SOUND OF THE OCEAN, KCET

Thomas Rigler, Director, Executive Producer

Deborah Zeitman, Editor

ENVIRONMENT NEWS STORY

OCEANA TRASH (YOUR MORNING NEWS), Spectrum News 1

Sarah Pilla, Reporter

HEALTH/SCIENCE NEWS STORY

HIROSHIMA: WHEN SCIENCE AND ANGER COLLIDE ABC7 (EYEWITNESS NEWS AT 5PM), ABC7

David Ono, Producer, Reporter, Writer

Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor

REGULARLY SCHEDULED DAILY MORNING NEWSCAST: 4:00AM-11:00AM

KTLA5 NEWS AT 7AM, KTLA5

REGULARLY SCHEDULED DAILY DAYTIME NEWSCAST: 11:00AM-7:00PM

NOTICIAS TELEMUNDO 52 A LAS 6PM, KVEA

REGULARLY SCHEDULED DAILY EVENING NEWSCAST: 7:00PM-12:00AM

KTLA5 NEWS AT 10PM, KTLA5