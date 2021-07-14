Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Cannes Review: Asghar Farhadi’s ‘A Hero’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'WandaVision's Matt Shakman Set To Direct Next Next 'Star Trek' Film
Read the full story

‘Loki’ To Return For Season 2 At Disney+

Loki
Disney

Disney+ has renewed Marvel television series Loki for a second season.

The renewal was announced mid-way through the end credits for Loki’s Season 1 finale, when the anti-hero’s case file is branded with the stamp: “Loki will return in season 2.”

Loki

Starring Tom Hiddleston, Loki is set in a Marvel Cinematic Universe adjacent world, in which the God of Mischief is a fish-out-of-water when he lands in trouble with the bureaucratic TVA (Time Variance Authority) after absconding with the Tesseract.

Hiddleston is joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron is head writer.

Our Dominic Patten sat down with Hiddleston before the episode six finale, when the British actor hinted that it may not be the end of the road for Loki. “I have learned, at this point, having said goodbye to the character more than twice, two and a half times maybe, to make no assumptions,” he said.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad