‘Loki’ To Return For Season 2 At Disney+

Disney+ has renewed Marvel television series Loki for a second season.

The renewal was announced mid-way through the end credits for Loki’s Season 1 finale, when the anti-hero’s case file is branded with the stamp: “Loki will return in season 2.”

Starring Tom Hiddleston, Loki is set in a Marvel Cinematic Universe adjacent world, in which the God of Mischief is a fish-out-of-water when he lands in trouble with the bureaucratic TVA (Time Variance Authority) after absconding with the Tesseract.

Hiddleston is joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron is head writer.

Our Dominic Patten sat down with Hiddleston before the episode six finale, when the British actor hinted that it may not be the end of the road for Loki. “I have learned, at this point, having said goodbye to the character more than twice, two and a half times maybe, to make no assumptions,” he said.