‘Loki’ Episode 5 Recap: What’s At The End Of The World? And Why Are All These Lokis Here?

Warning: The following recap of Disney+/Marvel’s Loki, episode 5 “Journey Into Mystery” contains spoilers

Now we’re finally getting some place, even if a bulk of Loki‘s protags are stuck in the Void. This dumping ground at the end of time where Loki falls is where all the universe’s garbage goes to and never returns from. The purgatory houses all sorts of Loki including those we first encountered in the epilogue of episode 4 including alligator Loki, Classic Loki (Richard E. Grant), Boastful Loki (Deobia Oparei), and Kid Loki (Jack Veal) as well as a duplicate Tom Hiddleston Loki aka President Loki who is surrounded by a posse of hairy-mismatched battle armor types who look like they fell out of Mad Max. All the Lokis go here because, natch, they’ve been bad in derailing the sacred time line.

(Clockwise from center): Kid Loki (Jack Veal), Alligator Loki, Classic Loki (Richard E. Grant), Boastful Loki (DeObia Oparei) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) Marvel

A huge grey clouded dragon in the sky, Alioth, guards the denizens of the Void from escaping. As he gobbles them up, where are people sent to? Boastful, Classic and Kid laugh at Loki’s determination to get beyond the Alioth and learn who is truly behind the TVA and their time-line policing. Hence, episode 5 sets up a final confrontation with the latest MCU’s Wizard of Oz, who we learned in episode 4 weren’t the Timekeepers.

Meanwhile, back at the TVA, Sylvie begins cross-examining Ravonna on how this whole TVA system came to be. The two begin downloading Miss Minutes who has a hard time accessing files on the authority’s origin, what’s beyond the Void, and the spaceship that can get them to the end of time. Ravonna winds up turning the tables on Sylvie and orders four guards to descend upon her. It’s in this stand-off that Sylvie self-prunes herself with a weapon sending herself to the Void, where she finds and teams up with Mobius and Loki.

Sylvie and Loki have a tender moment, agreeing that after they solve this whole time-thing, they’ll hang out with each other as they try to figure out the rest of their lives. Yes, they’re in love, even if they didn’t say it to each other. In the meantime, they hatch a plan to take down Alioth. Loki will distract the beast while Sylvie gets behind to enchant it. Mobius, who has a TemPad, says he’ll return to the TVA to “Burn it to the ground.” While Loki and Mobius hug their goodbyes, I can’t imagine this is the last we’ll see of Mobius. Who doesn’t want to see him ultimately return to jet-ski nirvana?

As Loki, who has been given a golden sword from Kid Loki, distracts Alioth, it’s Classic Loki who succeeds in that dare. Classic Loki wasn’t originally going to take part in the Alioth take-down. However, at the last minute, he re-creates with all of his green powers an illusion of the destroyed Void buildings refinished, including a polished, shiny version of the Asgard Palace. Alioth goes after the illusion, like cat to yarn, and Loki and Sylvie succeed in deflating the beast with their powers. When the smoke clears we see the duo’s next destination: a Hogwarts like castle in the distance, which we assume holds all the answers to the TVA shenanigans.

Next Wednesday Loki airs its final episode. Up next in the Marvel/Disney+ schedule is the animated series What If…? No hard premiere date yet, but a good guess is August. Then we’ll have to see what dates Disney+ sets for Hawkeye, Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel.