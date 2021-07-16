‘Loki’ Director & EP Kate Herron Says She’s Not Returning For Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: Loki, Sylvie and He Who Remains’ variants will be coming back for season 2 of Marvel’s Loki, but EP and director, Kate Herron, who has been a force behind the project, says she will not be.

“I’m not returning,” the UK filmmaker told Deadline this morning in an interview. “I always planned to be just on for this and to be honest, season 2 wasn’t in the — that’s something that just came out and I’m so excited. I’m really happy to watch it as a fan next season, but I just think I’m proud of what we did here and I’ve given it my all. I’m working on some other stuff yet to be announced.”

Will she be involved with another Marvel movie? “No, I’m just focused on my own stuff at the moment. I love Marvel and I’d love to work with them again, but my outing with Loki is what I’ve done with them.”

Marvel has not given out any information on Season 2 aside from the end-credits placard at the end of the finale.

As far as teases for season 2, Herron isn’t privy to any details. Also, it’s not clear yet whether or not Loki season 2 will debut before or after Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania; which is where Jonathan Majors’ big bad baddie Kang the Conqueror (introduced in the Loki season finale) has a big role.

Herron pitched her vision to Marvel brass and notched the job to direct Loki season, complete with her casting choices and Blade Runner and Minority Report being a stylistic influence in the series. Here’s our podcast interview with Herron from Episode 1 & 2.

Deadline had asked Joss Whedon at Comic-Con 2012 soon after the $1.5 billion grossing success of The Avengers whether or not he’d be back for its sequel and he said at the time he remained “undecided.” He ultimately changed his mind and wound up directing Avengers: Age of Ultron.