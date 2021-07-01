Logan Marshall-Green, Matt Craven & Ridley Asha Bateman Board Netflix Film ‘Lou’

EXCLUSIVE: Logan Marshall-Green (How It Ends), Matt Craven (Sharp Objects) and newcomer Ridley Asha Bateman have joined the cast of Lou.

They’ll appear, in the Netflix film, opposite previously announced cast members Allison Janney (Mom, Bad Education) and Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country).

In Lou, a massive storm rages. A young girl is kidnapped. Her mother, with no other option, teams up with the mysterious older woman next door to pursue the kidnapper – a journey into the wilderness that will test their limits and expose dark and shocking secrets from their pasts.

Anna Foerster (Outlander, Westworld) is directing the film, from a script by Maggie Cohn.

JJ Abrams, Jon Cohen and Hannah Minghella are producing the feature. Its exec producers are Braden Aftergood, Allison Janney, Jurnee Smollett, Lindsey Weber and Cory Bennett Lewis. Jeannette Francis is also on board as an associate producer.

Marshall-Green recently appeared in the film How It Ends, from writer-directors Zoe Lister-Jones and Daryl Wein. Additional film credits include Spider-Man: Homecoming, Snowden, Prometheus, Across the Universe, Leigh Whannell’s Upgrade, Karyn Kusama’s festival-favorite The Invitation and more. On the TV side, the actor has appeared in Shadowplay, Damnation, Quarry, Traveler, The O.C. and 24, among other series.

Craven has appeared, on the big screen, in films such as X-Men: First Class, Public Enemies, Disturbia, Deja Vu, Crimson Tide and Jacob’s Ladder. His TV credits include HBO’s Sharp Objects, ABC’s Resurrection, FX’s Justified, NCIS and more.

Logan Marshall-Green is represented by CAA, 3 Arts Entertainment, and attorney Rick Genow at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher; Matt Craven is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Frontline Management; Ridley Asha Bateman is with The Osbrink Agency and Brilliant Talent Management.