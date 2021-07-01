Locarno Unveils 2021 Line-Up: Abel Ferrara’s Ethan Hawke-Starrer ‘Zeros And Ones’ To World Premiere

Abel Ferrara Portrait in his house in Rome, Italia

Switzerland’s Locarno Film festival has unveiled its line-up ahead of a physical 2021 edition running August 4-14. Scroll down for a list of titles.

As previously announced, Ferdinando Cito Filomarino’s Beckett, starring John David Washington and Alicia Vikander, will open the festival with its world premiere on August 4.

Joining the movie for a screening at the fest’s main venue, the Piazza Grande, will be titles including John Swab’s Ida Red starring Frank Grillo, which will world premiere, Shawn Levy’s Free Guy starring Ryan Reynolds, and several U.S. classics including Michael Mann’s Heat and James Cameron’s The Terminator.

Back in November last year, Deadline interviewed new artistic director Giona A. Nazzaro, who told us about his love for popular cinema and American movies. This will mark his debut edition at the helm.

Screening in the Concorso Internazionale strand, which features international works from around the world, will be 17 world premieres including Abel Ferrara’s Zeros And Ones starring Ethan Hawke.

Elsewhere, the Concorse Cineastia del Presente, which selects first and second films from emerging global talents, will feature 15 world premieres.

“The exceptionalism of the cinema, its event status, has been dramatically diminished by the impossibility of going out at all, let alone crowding in front of a screen,” said Nazzaro today. “As a result, cinema’s right – even its very ability – to go on existing has seemed at stake. And yet the cinema, like all truly necessary human activities, not only did not bend, but has stood firm against the shock of the ever more rapid changes in consumption patterns within the industry brought on by the pandemic.”

“As we prepared for the 74th Locarno Film Festival, we were soon able to clear up one popular misconception: that there wouldn’t be enough titles available to mount a strong, motivated, generous, and competitive edition,” he continued. “On the contrary, rarely have we been so sorry about the many titles we were obli-ged to put aside. Cinema – faced with a tragedy of historic dimensions – not only took up the challenge but has successfully turned it into the tale of how we – all of us together – have overcome it.”

Piazza Grande

BECKETT by Ferdinando Cito Filomarino

Italy – 2021

with John David Washington, Alicia Vikander, Boyd Holbrook, Vicky Krieps, Panos Koronis

Production: Frenesy Film, Memo Films Distributor: Netflix

World Premiere

FREE GUY by Shawn Levy

USA – 2020

with Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Joe Keery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Taika Waititi

Production: 20th Century Studios, 21 Laps Entertainment, Berlanti Productions, Lit Entertainment Group, Maximum Effort

Swiss distributor: The Walt Disney Company (Switzerland) Distributor: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

HEAT by Michael Mann

USA – 1995

with Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Tom Sizemore, Diane Venora, Val Kilmer Production: Warner Bros., New Regency Productions, Forward Pass, Art Linson Productions, Monarchy Enterprises B.V.

World Sales: Park Circus Print: Park Circus

HINTERLAND by Stefan Ruzowitzky

Austria/Luxembourg – 2021

with Murathan Muslu, Liv Lisa Fries, Max von der Groeben, Marc Limpach, Margarethe Tiesel, Aaron Friesz, Stipe Erceg, Matthias Schweighöfer Production: FreibeuterFilm, Amour Fou Luxembourg

World Sales: Beta Cinema

Distributor: Squareone Entertainment World Premiere

IDA RED by John Swab

USA – 2021

with Frank Grillo, Josh Hartnett, William Forsythe, Deborah Ann Woll, Melissa Leo, Mark Boone Junior, Sofia Hublitz, Beau Knapp Production: Roxwell Films

Swiss distributor: Universal Pictures Content Group Distributor: Universal Pictures Content Group World Premiere

MONTE VERITÀ by Stefan Jäger

Switzerland/Austria/Germany – 2021

with Maresi Riegner, Max Hubacher, Julia Jentsch, Hannah Herzsprung, Joel Basman, Philipp Hauss

Production: tellfilm

Co-production: KGP Filmproduktion, Coin Film, MMC Movies Köln, RSI Radiotelevisione svizzera / SRG SSR, blue

World Sales: The Playmaker

Swiss distributor: DCM Film Distribution World Premiere

NATIONAL LAMPOON’S ANIMAL HOUSE by John Landis

USA – 1978

with John Belushi, Tim Matherson, John Vernon, Verna Bloom, Tom Hulce Production: Universal Pictures, Oregon Film Factory, Stage III Pro- ductions, National Lampoon

Print: Park Circus

World Sales: Park Circus

19

RESPECT by Liesl Tommy

Canada/USA – 2021

with Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, Kimberly Scott, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kil- gore, Heather Headley, Skye Dakota Turner, Tate Donovan, Mary J. Blige Production: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

Co-production: Bron Creative, One Community World Sales: Universal Pictures International

Swiss distributor: Universal Pictures International Switzerland Distributor: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), Universal Pictures International First Feature

ROSE by Aurélie Saada

France – 2021

with Françoise Fabian, Aure Atika, Grégory Montel, Damien Chapelle, Pascal Elbé, Mehdi Nebbou

Production: Silex Films, Germaine Films

Co-production: France 3 Cinéma, Les Productions du Couscous, Apollo Films

World Sales: Kinology

World Premiere, First Feature

SING-KEU-HOL (Sinkhole) by KIM Ji-hoon

South Korea – 2021

with CHA Seoung-won, KIM Sung-kyun, LEE Kwang-soo, KIM Hye-jun Production: The Tower Pictures, Inc.

World Sales: Showbox International Premiere

THE ALLEYS by Bassel Ghandour

Jordan/Egypt/Saudi Arabia/Qatar – 2021

with Emad Azmi, Baraka Rahmani, Munther Rayahneh, Nadira Omran, Maisa Abd Elhadi, Nadeem Rimawi, Mohammad Jezawi, Islam Al-Awadi, Jawdat Saleh, Ibrahim Nawabneh

Production: The Imaginarium Films, Bayt Al Shawareb Co-production: Lagoonie Group

World Sales: Elle Driver

Swiss distributor: Praesens Film Distributor: MAD Solutions World Premiere, First Feature

THE TERMINATOR by James Cameron

USA/United Kingdom – 1984

with Arnold Schwarzenegger, Michael Biehn, Linda Hamilton, Paul Winfield, Lance Henriksen

Production: Cinema ’84, Pacific Western Productions, Euro Film Funding, Hemdale Film

World Sales: Park Circus Print: Park Circus

VORTEX by Gaspar Noé

France/Belgium/Monaco – 2021

with Françoise Lebrun, Dario Argento, Alex Lutz

Production: Rectangle Productions, Wild Bunch International

Co-production: Les Cinémas de la Zone, KNM, Artémis Productions, Srab Films, Les Films Velvet, Kallouche Cinéma

World Sales: Wild Bunch

Swiss distributor: Xenix Filmdistribution

YAYA E LENNIE – THE WALKING LIBERTY by Alessandro Rak

Italy – 2021

with Ciro Priello, Fabiola Balestriere, Lina Sastri, Francesco Pannofino, Massimiliano Gallo, Tommaso Ragno, Fabrizio Botta

Production: Mad Entertainment Co-production: Rai Cinema World Premiere

Concorso Internazionale

AFTER BLUE (Paradis Sale) by Bertrand Mandico

France – 2021

with Elina Löwensohn, Paula-Luna Breitenfelder, Vimala Pons, Agata Buzek, Michaël Erpelding, Mara Taquin, Claïna Clavaron, Claire Duburq Production: Ecce Films

Co-production: Ha My Productions World Sales: Kinology

World Premiere

AL NAHER (The River) by Ghassan Salhab Lebanon/France/Germany/Qatar – 2021 con Ali Suliman, Yumna Marwan Production: Khamsin Films

Co-production: The Postoffice, Les Films de l’Atlaï, Unafilm World Sales: Les Films du Losange

World Premiere

ESPÍRITU SAGRADO by Chema García ibarra

Spain/France/Turkey – 2021

with Nacho Fernández, Llum Arques, Rocío Ibáñez, Joanna Valverde Production: Apellaniz y de Sosa, Jaibo Films, La Fabrica Nocturna Cinéma

Co-production: Teferruat Film World Premiere

GERDA by Natalya Kudryashova

Russia – 2021

with Anastasiya Krasovskaya, Yura Borisov, Yulia Marchenko, Darius Gumauskas

Production: Russian Resurrection, Central Partnership, Creative pro- duction association Red Media

World Sales: Kinology World Premiere

I GIGANTI by Bonifacio Angius

Italy – 2021

with Bonifacio Angius, Stefano Deffenu, Michele Manca, Riccardo Bom- bagi, Stefano Manca

Production: Il Monello Film World Sales: Coccinelle Film Sales World Premiere

JIAO MA TANG HUI (A New Old Play) by QIU Jiongjiong

Hong Kong/France – 2021

with YI Sicheng, GUAN Nan, QIU Zhimin, XUE Xuchun, GU Tao Production: Uluka Productions

Co-production: Midnight Blur Films, Hippocampe Productions World Premiere, First Feature

JUJU STORIES by C.J. “Fiery” Obasi, Abba T. Makama, Michael Omonua

Nigeria/France – 2021

with Belinda Yanga Agedah, Don Ekwuazi, Bukola Oladipupo, Paul Uto- mi, Elvis Poko, Nengi Adoki, Timini Egbuson

Production: Fiery Film, 20 Pounds Production Co-production: Ifind pictures

World Premiere

LA PLACE D’UNE AUTRE by Aurélia Georges

France – 2021

with Lyna Khoudri, Sabine Azéma, Maud Wyler, Laurent Poitrenaux, Didier Brice

Production: 31 Juin films

Co-production: ARTE France Cinéma World Sales: Pyramide International World Premiere

LEYNILÖGGA (Cop Secret) by Hannes Þór Halldórsson

Iceland – 2021

with Auðunn Blöndal, Egill Einarsson, Sverrir Þór Sverrisson, Steinunn Ólína Þorsteinsdóttir, Vivian Olafsdottir, Björn Hlynur Björnsson Production: Pegasus Pictures

World Premiere, First Feature

LUZIFER by Peter Brunner 21

Austria – 2021

with Franz Rogowski, Susanne Jensen Production: Ulrich Seidl Filmproduktion World Premiere

MEDEA by Alexander Zeldovich

Russia – 2021

with Evgeniy Tsyganov, Tinatin Dalakishvili Production: “11”

World Premiere

NEBESA (Heavens Above) by Srdjan Dragojević

Serbia/Germany/North Macedonia/Slovenia/Croatia/Montenegro/Bo- snia-Herzegovina – 2021

with Goran Navojeć, Ksenija Marinković, Bojan Navojeć, Miloš Samolov, Nataša Marković, Sana Kostić, Radoslav Milenković

Production: Delirium films

Co-production: Ma.ja.de., Sektor Film, Forum Ljubljana, Studio Dim, Max Film, Novi Film

World Sales: Pluto Film World Premiere

PETITE SOLANGE by Axelle Ropert

France – 2021

with Jade Springer, Léa Drucker, Philippe Katerine, Grégoire Montana Production: Aurora Films

World Sales: mk2 Films

Swiss distributor: Frenetic Films World Premiere

SEPERTI DENDAM, RINDU HARUS DIBAYAR TUNTAS (Vengeance Is

Mine, All Others Pay Cash) by Edwin Indonesia/Singapore/Germany – 2021 with Marthino Lio, Ladya Cheryl Production: Palari Films

Co-production: Phoenix Films, E&W Films, Match Factory Productions, Bombero International

World Sales: The Match Factory World Premiere

SIS DIES CORRENTS (The Odd-Job Men) by Neus Ballús

Spain – 2021

with Mohamed Mellali, Valero Escolar, Pep Sarrà Production: Distinto Films, El Kinògraf

World Sales: Beta Cinema World Premiere

SOUL OF A BEAST by Lorenz Merz

Switzerland – 2021

with Pablo Caprez, Ella Rumpf, Art Bllaca, Luna Wedler, Tonatiuh Radzi, Lolita Chammah, Angelique La Douce

Production: Hesse Film

Co-production: 8horses, Milan Film, SRF Schweizer Radio und Fern- sehen, SRG SSR, blue, The Hub Media

Swiss distributor: Ascot Elite Entertainment World Premiere

ZEROS AND ONES by Abel Ferrara

Italy/Germany/USA – 2021

with Ethan Hawke, Cristina Chiriac, Phil Neilson, Valerio Mastandrea, Dounia Sichov, Korlan Madi, Mahmut Sifa Erkaya, Anna Ferrara Production: Maze Pictures, Hammerstone Studios, Rimsky Productions, Macaia Film

Co-production: Almost Never Films World Sales: Blue Box International World Premiere

Concorso Cineasti del Presente

ACTUAL PEOPLE by Kit Zauhar

USA – 2021

with Kit Zauhar, Scott Albrecht, Vivian Zauhar, Isabelle Barbier, Henry Fulton Winship, Audrey Kang, Derek Zheng, Jackson Crook, Shirley Huang, Richard Lyntton, Fraser Jones, Randall Palmer, Lily Hung, Tanya Morgan, Abbey Rowe, Tiye Amenechi, Gabrielle Richardson, Melanie Kleid, Joe Viola

Production: Rooster Films, Modern Pleasures World Premiere, First Feature

AGIA EMI (Holy Emy) by Araceli Lemos

Greece/France/USA – 2021

with Abigael Loma, Hasmine Killip, Irene Inglesi, Michalis Syriopoulos, Angeli Bayani, Ku Aquino, Elsa Lekakou, Julio Katsis

Production: StudioBauhaus

Co-production: Utopie Films, Nonetheless World Premiere, First Feature

AMANSA TIAFI (Public Toilet Africa) by Kofi Ofosu-Yeboah

Ghana – 2021

with Briggitte Appiah, David Klu, Ricky Kofi Adelayitar, Brimah Watara, Dickson Owusu

Production: Marquee Media, Archives at Aburi, Koumbi Saleh Film Works

World Premiere, First Feature

BROTHERHOOD by Francesco Montagner

Czech Republic/Italy – 2021 Production: Nutprodukce

Co-production: Nefertiti Film, RAI Cinema World Sales: Deckert Distribution

World Premiere

BU YAO ZAI JIAN A, YU HUA TANG (Virgin Blue) by NIU Xiaoyu

China – 2021

with YE Zi, ZHENG Shengzhi

Production: Blackfin Production, Big Fish Films (Anhui) World Sales: Rediance

World Premiere, First Feature

IL LEGIONARIO by Hleb Papou

Italy/France – 2021

with Germano Gentile, Maurizio Bousso, Marco Falaguasta, Félicité Mbezelé Production: Clemart

Co-production: MACT Productions Distributor: Fandango

World Premiere, First Feature

KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON (Whether the Weather Is Fine) by Carlo Francisco Manatad Philippines/France/Singapore/Indonesia/Germany/Qatar – 2021 with Charo Santos-Concio, Daniel Padilla, Rans Rifol

Production: Cinematografica, planc., Quantum Films, House on Fire, Dreamscape Entertainment, Globe Studios, Blacksheep, AAND Com- pany, KawanKawan Media, Weydemann Bros., CMB Films

World Premiere, First Feature

L’ÉTÉ L’ÉTERNITÉ by Émilie Aussel

France – 2021

with Agathe Talrich, Marcia Feugeas, Matthieu Lucci, Idir Azougli, Nina Villanova, Antonin Totot, Rose Timbert, Louis Pluton, Emmanuel Rol, Safinah Mixty Mihidjay

Production: Shellac World Sales: Shellac Distributor: Shellac

World Premiere, First Feature

23

MIS HERMANOS SUEÑAN DESPIERTOS by Claudia Huaiquimilla

Chile – 2021

with Iván Cáceres, César Herrera, Paulina García, Andrew Bargsted, Julia Lübbert, Sebastián Ayala, René Miranda, Luz Jiménez, Ariel Mateluna, Claudio Arredondo, Belén Herrera

Production: Lanza Verde Co-production: Inefable World Premiere

MOSTRO by José Pablo Escamilla

Mexico – 2021

with Salvador de la Garza, Alexandra Victal, Francisco Barreiro Production: Colectivo Colmena

World Sales: Compañía de Cine Distributor: Compañía de Cine World Premiere, First Feature

NIEMAND IST BEI DEN KÄLBERN by Sabrina Sarabi

Germany – 2021

with Saskia Rosendahl, Rick Okon, Godehard Giese Production: Weydemann Bros.

Co-production: WDR, Arte World Premiere

SHANKAR’S FAIRIES by Irfana Majumdar

India – 2021

with Jaihind Kumar, Shreeja Mishra, Gaurav Saini, Irfana Majumdar, Adwik Mathur

Production: Nita Kumar Productions World Premiere, First Feature

STREAMS by Mehdi Hmili

Tunisia/Luxembourg/France – 2021

with Afef Ben Mahmoud, Iheb Bouyahya, Zaza, Sarah Hannachi, Slim Baccar Production: Yol Film House

Co-production: Tarantula Luxembourg, MPM Film, Clandestino Production Distributor: MAD Solutions

World Premiere

WET SAND by Elene Naveriani

Switzerland/Georgia – 2021

with Bebe Sesitashvili, Gia Agumava, Megi Kobaladze, Giorgi Tsereteli, Eka Chavleishvili, Zaal Goguadze, Kakha Kobaladze

Production: maximage

Co-production: Takes Film World Sales: maximage

Swiss distributor: Sister Distribution World Premiere

ZAHORÍ by Marí Alessandrini

Switzerland/Argentina/Chile/France – 2021

with Lara Tortosa, Santos Curapil, Cirilo Wesley, Sabine Timoteo, Pablo Limarzi, Federico Luque, Colo Susini, Francisca Castillo, Carol Jones, Michael Silva

Production: Le Laboratoire Central

Co-production: El Calefón, Cinestación, Norte Productions Swiss distributor: Adok Films

World Premiere, First Feature