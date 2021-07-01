Locarno Unveils 2021 Line-Up: Abel Ferrara’s Ethan Hawke-Starrer ‘Zeros And Ones’ To World Premiere

Switzerland’s Locarno Film festival has unveiled its line-up ahead of a physical 2021 edition running August 4-14. Scroll down for a list of titles.
As previously announced, Ferdinando Cito Filomarino’s Beckett, starring John David Washington and Alicia Vikander, will open the festival with its world premiere on August 4.
Joining the movie for a screening at the fest’s main venue, the Piazza Grande, will be titles including John Swab’s Ida Red starring Frank Grillo, which will world premiere, Shawn Levy’s Free Guy starring Ryan Reynolds, and several U.S. classics including Michael Mann’s Heat and James Cameron’s The Terminator.
Back in November last year, Deadline interviewed new artistic director Giona A. Nazzaro, who told us about his love for popular cinema and American movies. This will mark his debut edition at the helm.
Screening in the Concorso Internazionale strand, which features international works from around the world, will be 17 world premieres including Abel Ferrara’s Zeros And Ones starring Ethan Hawke.
Elsewhere, the Concorse Cineastia del Presente, which selects first and second films from emerging global talents, will feature 15 world premieres.
“The exceptionalism of the cinema, its event status, has been dramatically diminished by the impossibility of going out at all, let alone crowding in front of a screen,” said Nazzaro today. “As a result, cinema’s right – even its very ability – to go on existing has seemed at stake. And yet the cinema, like all truly necessary human activities, not only did not bend, but has stood firm against the shock of the ever more rapid changes in consumption patterns within the industry brought on by the pandemic.”
“As we prepared for the 74th Locarno Film Festival, we were soon able to clear up one popular misconception: that there wouldn’t be enough titles available to mount a strong, motivated, generous, and competitive edition,” he continued. “On the contrary, rarely have we been so sorry about the many titles we were obli-ged to put aside. Cinema – faced with a tragedy of historic dimensions – not only took up the challenge but has successfully turned it into the tale of how we – all of us together – have overcome it.”
Piazza Grande
BECKETT by Ferdinando Cito Filomarino
Italy – 2021
with John David Washington, Alicia Vikander, Boyd Holbrook, Vicky Krieps, Panos Koronis
Production: Frenesy Film, Memo Films Distributor: Netflix
World Premiere
FREE GUY by Shawn Levy
USA – 2020
with Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Joe Keery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Taika Waititi
Production: 20th Century Studios, 21 Laps Entertainment, Berlanti Productions, Lit Entertainment Group, Maximum Effort
Swiss distributor: The Walt Disney Company (Switzerland) Distributor: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
HEAT by Michael Mann
USA – 1995
with Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Tom Sizemore, Diane Venora, Val Kilmer Production: Warner Bros., New Regency Productions, Forward Pass, Art Linson Productions, Monarchy Enterprises B.V.
World Sales: Park Circus Print: Park Circus
HINTERLAND by Stefan Ruzowitzky
Austria/Luxembourg – 2021
with Murathan Muslu, Liv Lisa Fries, Max von der Groeben, Marc Limpach, Margarethe Tiesel, Aaron Friesz, Stipe Erceg, Matthias Schweighöfer Production: FreibeuterFilm, Amour Fou Luxembourg
World Sales: Beta Cinema
Distributor: Squareone Entertainment World Premiere
IDA RED by John Swab
USA – 2021
with Frank Grillo, Josh Hartnett, William Forsythe, Deborah Ann Woll, Melissa Leo, Mark Boone Junior, Sofia Hublitz, Beau Knapp Production: Roxwell Films
Swiss distributor: Universal Pictures Content Group Distributor: Universal Pictures Content Group World Premiere
MONTE VERITÀ by Stefan Jäger
Switzerland/Austria/Germany – 2021
with Maresi Riegner, Max Hubacher, Julia Jentsch, Hannah Herzsprung, Joel Basman, Philipp Hauss
Production: tellfilm
Co-production: KGP Filmproduktion, Coin Film, MMC Movies Köln, RSI Radiotelevisione svizzera / SRG SSR, blue
World Sales: The Playmaker
Swiss distributor: DCM Film Distribution World Premiere
NATIONAL LAMPOON’S ANIMAL HOUSE by John Landis
USA – 1978
with John Belushi, Tim Matherson, John Vernon, Verna Bloom, Tom Hulce Production: Universal Pictures, Oregon Film Factory, Stage III Pro- ductions, National Lampoon
Print: Park Circus
World Sales: Park Circus
RESPECT by Liesl Tommy
Canada/USA – 2021
with Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, Kimberly Scott, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kil- gore, Heather Headley, Skye Dakota Turner, Tate Donovan, Mary J. Blige Production: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Co-production: Bron Creative, One Community World Sales: Universal Pictures International
Swiss distributor: Universal Pictures International Switzerland Distributor: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), Universal Pictures International First Feature
ROSE by Aurélie Saada
France – 2021
with Françoise Fabian, Aure Atika, Grégory Montel, Damien Chapelle, Pascal Elbé, Mehdi Nebbou
Production: Silex Films, Germaine Films
Co-production: France 3 Cinéma, Les Productions du Couscous, Apollo Films
World Sales: Kinology
World Premiere, First Feature
SING-KEU-HOL (Sinkhole) by KIM Ji-hoon
South Korea – 2021
with CHA Seoung-won, KIM Sung-kyun, LEE Kwang-soo, KIM Hye-jun Production: The Tower Pictures, Inc.
World Sales: Showbox International Premiere
THE ALLEYS by Bassel Ghandour
Jordan/Egypt/Saudi Arabia/Qatar – 2021
with Emad Azmi, Baraka Rahmani, Munther Rayahneh, Nadira Omran, Maisa Abd Elhadi, Nadeem Rimawi, Mohammad Jezawi, Islam Al-Awadi, Jawdat Saleh, Ibrahim Nawabneh
Production: The Imaginarium Films, Bayt Al Shawareb Co-production: Lagoonie Group
World Sales: Elle Driver
Swiss distributor: Praesens Film Distributor: MAD Solutions World Premiere, First Feature
THE TERMINATOR by James Cameron
USA/United Kingdom – 1984
with Arnold Schwarzenegger, Michael Biehn, Linda Hamilton, Paul Winfield, Lance Henriksen
Production: Cinema ’84, Pacific Western Productions, Euro Film Funding, Hemdale Film
World Sales: Park Circus Print: Park Circus
VORTEX by Gaspar Noé
France/Belgium/Monaco – 2021
with Françoise Lebrun, Dario Argento, Alex Lutz
Production: Rectangle Productions, Wild Bunch International
Co-production: Les Cinémas de la Zone, KNM, Artémis Productions, Srab Films, Les Films Velvet, Kallouche Cinéma
World Sales: Wild Bunch
Swiss distributor: Xenix Filmdistribution
YAYA E LENNIE – THE WALKING LIBERTY by Alessandro Rak
Italy – 2021
with Ciro Priello, Fabiola Balestriere, Lina Sastri, Francesco Pannofino, Massimiliano Gallo, Tommaso Ragno, Fabrizio Botta
Production: Mad Entertainment Co-production: Rai Cinema World Premiere
Concorso Internazionale
AFTER BLUE (Paradis Sale) by Bertrand Mandico
France – 2021
with Elina Löwensohn, Paula-Luna Breitenfelder, Vimala Pons, Agata Buzek, Michaël Erpelding, Mara Taquin, Claïna Clavaron, Claire Duburq Production: Ecce Films
Co-production: Ha My Productions World Sales: Kinology
World Premiere
AL NAHER (The River) by Ghassan Salhab Lebanon/France/Germany/Qatar – 2021 con Ali Suliman, Yumna Marwan Production: Khamsin Films
Co-production: The Postoffice, Les Films de l’Atlaï, Unafilm World Sales: Les Films du Losange
World Premiere
ESPÍRITU SAGRADO by Chema García ibarra
Spain/France/Turkey – 2021
with Nacho Fernández, Llum Arques, Rocío Ibáñez, Joanna Valverde Production: Apellaniz y de Sosa, Jaibo Films, La Fabrica Nocturna Cinéma
Co-production: Teferruat Film World Premiere
GERDA by Natalya Kudryashova
Russia – 2021
with Anastasiya Krasovskaya, Yura Borisov, Yulia Marchenko, Darius Gumauskas
Production: Russian Resurrection, Central Partnership, Creative pro- duction association Red Media
World Sales: Kinology World Premiere
I GIGANTI by Bonifacio Angius
Italy – 2021
with Bonifacio Angius, Stefano Deffenu, Michele Manca, Riccardo Bom- bagi, Stefano Manca
Production: Il Monello Film World Sales: Coccinelle Film Sales World Premiere
JIAO MA TANG HUI (A New Old Play) by QIU Jiongjiong
Hong Kong/France – 2021
with YI Sicheng, GUAN Nan, QIU Zhimin, XUE Xuchun, GU Tao Production: Uluka Productions
Co-production: Midnight Blur Films, Hippocampe Productions World Premiere, First Feature
JUJU STORIES by C.J. “Fiery” Obasi, Abba T. Makama, Michael Omonua
Nigeria/France – 2021
with Belinda Yanga Agedah, Don Ekwuazi, Bukola Oladipupo, Paul Uto- mi, Elvis Poko, Nengi Adoki, Timini Egbuson
Production: Fiery Film, 20 Pounds Production Co-production: Ifind pictures
World Premiere
LA PLACE D’UNE AUTRE by Aurélia Georges
France – 2021
with Lyna Khoudri, Sabine Azéma, Maud Wyler, Laurent Poitrenaux, Didier Brice
Production: 31 Juin films
Co-production: ARTE France Cinéma World Sales: Pyramide International World Premiere
LEYNILÖGGA (Cop Secret) by Hannes Þór Halldórsson
Iceland – 2021
with Auðunn Blöndal, Egill Einarsson, Sverrir Þór Sverrisson, Steinunn Ólína Þorsteinsdóttir, Vivian Olafsdottir, Björn Hlynur Björnsson Production: Pegasus Pictures
World Premiere, First Feature
LUZIFER by Peter Brunner 21
Austria – 2021
with Franz Rogowski, Susanne Jensen Production: Ulrich Seidl Filmproduktion World Premiere
MEDEA by Alexander Zeldovich
Russia – 2021
with Evgeniy Tsyganov, Tinatin Dalakishvili Production: “11”
World Premiere
NEBESA (Heavens Above) by Srdjan Dragojević
Serbia/Germany/North Macedonia/Slovenia/Croatia/Montenegro/Bo- snia-Herzegovina – 2021
with Goran Navojeć, Ksenija Marinković, Bojan Navojeć, Miloš Samolov, Nataša Marković, Sana Kostić, Radoslav Milenković
Production: Delirium films
Co-production: Ma.ja.de., Sektor Film, Forum Ljubljana, Studio Dim, Max Film, Novi Film
World Sales: Pluto Film World Premiere
PETITE SOLANGE by Axelle Ropert
France – 2021
with Jade Springer, Léa Drucker, Philippe Katerine, Grégoire Montana Production: Aurora Films
World Sales: mk2 Films
Swiss distributor: Frenetic Films World Premiere
SEPERTI DENDAM, RINDU HARUS DIBAYAR TUNTAS (Vengeance Is
Mine, All Others Pay Cash) by Edwin Indonesia/Singapore/Germany – 2021 with Marthino Lio, Ladya Cheryl Production: Palari Films
Co-production: Phoenix Films, E&W Films, Match Factory Productions, Bombero International
World Sales: The Match Factory World Premiere
SIS DIES CORRENTS (The Odd-Job Men) by Neus Ballús
Spain – 2021
with Mohamed Mellali, Valero Escolar, Pep Sarrà Production: Distinto Films, El Kinògraf
World Sales: Beta Cinema World Premiere
SOUL OF A BEAST by Lorenz Merz
Switzerland – 2021
with Pablo Caprez, Ella Rumpf, Art Bllaca, Luna Wedler, Tonatiuh Radzi, Lolita Chammah, Angelique La Douce
Production: Hesse Film
Co-production: 8horses, Milan Film, SRF Schweizer Radio und Fern- sehen, SRG SSR, blue, The Hub Media
Swiss distributor: Ascot Elite Entertainment World Premiere
ZEROS AND ONES by Abel Ferrara
Italy/Germany/USA – 2021
with Ethan Hawke, Cristina Chiriac, Phil Neilson, Valerio Mastandrea, Dounia Sichov, Korlan Madi, Mahmut Sifa Erkaya, Anna Ferrara Production: Maze Pictures, Hammerstone Studios, Rimsky Productions, Macaia Film
Co-production: Almost Never Films World Sales: Blue Box International World Premiere
Concorso Cineasti del Presente
ACTUAL PEOPLE by Kit Zauhar
USA – 2021
with Kit Zauhar, Scott Albrecht, Vivian Zauhar, Isabelle Barbier, Henry Fulton Winship, Audrey Kang, Derek Zheng, Jackson Crook, Shirley Huang, Richard Lyntton, Fraser Jones, Randall Palmer, Lily Hung, Tanya Morgan, Abbey Rowe, Tiye Amenechi, Gabrielle Richardson, Melanie Kleid, Joe Viola
Production: Rooster Films, Modern Pleasures World Premiere, First Feature
AGIA EMI (Holy Emy) by Araceli Lemos
Greece/France/USA – 2021
with Abigael Loma, Hasmine Killip, Irene Inglesi, Michalis Syriopoulos, Angeli Bayani, Ku Aquino, Elsa Lekakou, Julio Katsis
Production: StudioBauhaus
Co-production: Utopie Films, Nonetheless World Premiere, First Feature
AMANSA TIAFI (Public Toilet Africa) by Kofi Ofosu-Yeboah
Ghana – 2021
with Briggitte Appiah, David Klu, Ricky Kofi Adelayitar, Brimah Watara, Dickson Owusu
Production: Marquee Media, Archives at Aburi, Koumbi Saleh Film Works
World Premiere, First Feature
BROTHERHOOD by Francesco Montagner
Czech Republic/Italy – 2021 Production: Nutprodukce
Co-production: Nefertiti Film, RAI Cinema World Sales: Deckert Distribution
World Premiere
BU YAO ZAI JIAN A, YU HUA TANG (Virgin Blue) by NIU Xiaoyu
China – 2021
with YE Zi, ZHENG Shengzhi
Production: Blackfin Production, Big Fish Films (Anhui) World Sales: Rediance
World Premiere, First Feature
IL LEGIONARIO by Hleb Papou
Italy/France – 2021
with Germano Gentile, Maurizio Bousso, Marco Falaguasta, Félicité Mbezelé Production: Clemart
Co-production: MACT Productions Distributor: Fandango
World Premiere, First Feature
KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON (Whether the Weather Is Fine) by Carlo Francisco Manatad Philippines/France/Singapore/Indonesia/Germany/Qatar – 2021 with Charo Santos-Concio, Daniel Padilla, Rans Rifol
Production: Cinematografica, planc., Quantum Films, House on Fire, Dreamscape Entertainment, Globe Studios, Blacksheep, AAND Com- pany, KawanKawan Media, Weydemann Bros., CMB Films
World Premiere, First Feature
L’ÉTÉ L’ÉTERNITÉ by Émilie Aussel
France – 2021
with Agathe Talrich, Marcia Feugeas, Matthieu Lucci, Idir Azougli, Nina Villanova, Antonin Totot, Rose Timbert, Louis Pluton, Emmanuel Rol, Safinah Mixty Mihidjay
Production: Shellac World Sales: Shellac Distributor: Shellac
World Premiere, First Feature
MIS HERMANOS SUEÑAN DESPIERTOS by Claudia Huaiquimilla
Chile – 2021
with Iván Cáceres, César Herrera, Paulina García, Andrew Bargsted, Julia Lübbert, Sebastián Ayala, René Miranda, Luz Jiménez, Ariel Mateluna, Claudio Arredondo, Belén Herrera
Production: Lanza Verde Co-production: Inefable World Premiere
MOSTRO by José Pablo Escamilla
Mexico – 2021
with Salvador de la Garza, Alexandra Victal, Francisco Barreiro Production: Colectivo Colmena
World Sales: Compañía de Cine Distributor: Compañía de Cine World Premiere, First Feature
NIEMAND IST BEI DEN KÄLBERN by Sabrina Sarabi
Germany – 2021
with Saskia Rosendahl, Rick Okon, Godehard Giese Production: Weydemann Bros.
Co-production: WDR, Arte World Premiere
SHANKAR’S FAIRIES by Irfana Majumdar
India – 2021
with Jaihind Kumar, Shreeja Mishra, Gaurav Saini, Irfana Majumdar, Adwik Mathur
Production: Nita Kumar Productions World Premiere, First Feature
STREAMS by Mehdi Hmili
Tunisia/Luxembourg/France – 2021
with Afef Ben Mahmoud, Iheb Bouyahya, Zaza, Sarah Hannachi, Slim Baccar Production: Yol Film House
Co-production: Tarantula Luxembourg, MPM Film, Clandestino Production Distributor: MAD Solutions
World Premiere
WET SAND by Elene Naveriani
Switzerland/Georgia – 2021
with Bebe Sesitashvili, Gia Agumava, Megi Kobaladze, Giorgi Tsereteli, Eka Chavleishvili, Zaal Goguadze, Kakha Kobaladze
Production: maximage
Co-production: Takes Film World Sales: maximage
Swiss distributor: Sister Distribution World Premiere
ZAHORÍ by Marí Alessandrini
Switzerland/Argentina/Chile/France – 2021
with Lara Tortosa, Santos Curapil, Cirilo Wesley, Sabine Timoteo, Pablo Limarzi, Federico Luque, Colo Susini, Francisca Castillo, Carol Jones, Michael Silva
Production: Le Laboratoire Central
Co-production: El Calefón, Cinestación, Norte Productions Swiss distributor: Adok Films
World Premiere, First Feature
