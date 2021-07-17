Live Nation L.A. Executive’s Body Identified As Victim From Surfside Condo Collapse

Miami-Dade County Florida police today identified the body of a 36-year-old Los Angeles executive for major events corporation Live Nation as the latest victim of the Surfside condominum collapse.
Theresa Velasquez came to Miami on June 23, to visit her parents. She arrived the night before the collapse of the Champlain Towers South.
The condominium collapse came at 1:25 AM on June 24. The 12-story beachfront building partially collapsed in one of the deadliest structural collapses in US history. The building was demolished 11 days later.
Velasquez’s parents, Angela Maria, 60, and Julio Cesar Velasquez, 67, lived in Apartment 304 in the complex for nearly a decade.
The couple’s daughter, Theresa — a.k.a. DJ Theresa — began her music industry career as a nightclub DJ in Miami Beach.
She built her career up to touring internationally as a deejay and producer, playing such large events as Super Martxe in Madrid and Circuit Festival in Barcelona, Miami Beach’s White Party and Aqua Girl Miami, New York’s Electric Zoo and Mysteryland USA on the former site of Woodstock in Bethel, N.Y.
She later teamed with Grammy-nominated deejay Hector Fonseca to start a music label, Audio4Play.
A graduate of Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., Velasquez obtained a master’s degree in music business studies from New York University. She then worked for Sony Music, SFX Entertainment, and had been an executive with Live Nation Entertainment for the past six years.
Live Nation CEO and president Michael Rapino tweeted that she was “a beloved friend, daughter, sister, and co-worker” soon after the collapse.
The bodies of Theresa and Angela were recovered on Thursday, July 8, while Julio was recovered the next day, according to Miami-Dade Police.
“As of Friday, July 16, 94 victims have been identified and 94 families have been notified. 241 people are accounted for,” said Miami-Dade authorites. “97 missing persons reports were opened with the Miami-Dade Police Department. At this step in the recovery process it has become increasingly difficult to identify victims, and we are relying heavily on the work of the medical examiner’s office and the scientific, technical process of identifying human remains. This work becomes more difficult with the passage of time although our teams are working as hard and as fast as they can.”
Officials have also said that efforts to recover remains from the debris are nearing an end.
