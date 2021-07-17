Live Nation L.A. Executive’s Body Identified As Victim From Surfside Condo Collapse

Miami-Dade County Florida police today identified the body of a 36-year-old Los Angeles executive for major events corporation Live Nation as the latest victim of the Surfside condominum collapse.

Theresa Velasquez came to Miami on June 23, to visit her parents. She arrived the night before the collapse of the Champlain Towers South.

The condominium collapse came at 1:25 AM on June 24. The 12-story beachfront building partially collapsed in one of the deadliest structural collapses in US history. The building was demolished 11 days later.

Velasquez’s parents, Angela Maria, 60, and Julio Cesar Velasquez, 67, lived in Apartment 304 in the complex for nearly a decade.

The couple’s daughter, Theresa — a.k.a. DJ Theresa — began her music industry career as a nightclub DJ in Miami Beach.

She built her career up to touring internationally as a deejay and producer, playing such large events as Super Martxe in Madrid and Circuit Festival in Barcelona, Miami Beach’s White Party and Aqua Girl Miami, New York’s Electric Zoo and Mysteryland USA on the former site of Woodstock in Bethel, N.Y.