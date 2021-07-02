‘Shelter’: Lisa Vidal, Cam Gigandet, Jaina Lee Ortiz, Carlos Miranda & Sasha Merci To Star In Heist Pic

EXCLUSIVE: Lisa Vidal (The Beauty And The Baker), Cam Gigandet (The O.C.), Jaina Lee Ortiz (Station 19), Carlos Miranda (Vida) and newcomer Sasha Merci (De Lo Mio) are attached to star in crime-action heist feature Shelter.

In pre-production, filming is scheduled to start shortly in Los Angeles on the movie about the head of a secret organization who assembles a crew to steal back artwork from a neo-Nazi billionaire oligarch who plundered it during World War II.

Grandave International is introducing the project to buyers at the 2021 Cannes virtual market and Marché.

Produced by Jolene Rodriguez (7th & Union) of Broken English productions and financed by Ruben Islas’ Grandave Capital, the film is an original screenplay by Michael Corcoran, directed by Anthony Nardolillo with Stanley Preschutti of Grandave Capital and Frank Mayor of Cinevision Global serving as executive producers.

“I’m thrilled to work with such a talented group. I’ve followed many of their careers and to make a movie with them is such a privilege. Shelter is a great example of taking any script and making it inclusive. It takes effort but it’s possible and it matters,” said Rodriguez of Broken English Productions.

Vidal is known for ABC’s The Baker And The Beauty, BET TV series Being Mary Jane and Grey’s Anatomy. Twilight and The O.C. actor Gigandet recently starred in Amazon Original movie Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse and in Netflix Original movie Dangerous Lies.

Ortiz will star in her fifth season of Shondaland’s ABC series Station 19 after a successful run in Fox’s Rosewood and a consequent role in Shooter. Miranda will join the cast of ABC’s Station 19 as a series regular in the coming season and has had recurring roles in Amazon Original series Bosch and Comedy Central’s Ana as well as being a series regular in Starz series Vida. Merci recently starred in the HBO feature film De Lo Mio.

Vidal is represented by LINK Entertainment, The Kohner Agency and Meyers & Downs; Gigandet by Luber Roklin Entertainment and ICM Partners; Ortiz by LINK Entertainment, Verve Talent and Literary Agency; Miranda by Luber Roklin Entertainment and Buchald; Merci by Levity Entertainment Group.