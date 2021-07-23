Lisa Lang McMullen Joins Netflix As Director of Drama Series, Development

EXCLUSIVE: Longtime ABC Studios/ABC Signature development executive Lisa Lang McMullen is leaving Disney after 12 years for Netflix where she will serve as Director on the Drama Development team run by Jinny Howe.

Lang McMullen, who has two decades of both drama and comedy multi-platform development experience, is transitioning to Netflix after spending a significant portion of the last four years working on streaming projects.

In December of 2017, McMullen was named VP Creative for then-ABC Studios’ cable/streaming division ABC Signature, where she helped shepherd Godfather of Harlem for Epix, High Fidelity, Dollface and Little Fires Everywhere for Hulu and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers for Disney+.

After the 2020 consolidation of ABC Signature and ABC Studios, McMullen joined the Drama team and most recently worked on the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series Five Days at Memorial, The Devil in the White City for Hulu, the Beauty and the Beast prequel for Disney+ as well as limited series Fleishman is in Trouble for FX and ABC’s drama pilot Epic.

McMullen joined ABC Studios in 2009 as member of the Comedy team. She worked closely with Dan Fogelman on The Neighbors and his medieval musical Galavant — both for ABC — and developed the Muppets reboot for ABC, among other series.

McMullen started her career at Universal Television in 2001, where she covered Just Shoot Me and helped assemble the team for the American version of The Office for NBC. In 2003, she joined Warner Bros Television as a VP. During her six-year tenure, she worked on Two and a Half Men and was the development executive for The Big Bang Theory, The Middle” and The New Adventures of Old Christine.