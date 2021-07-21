Lionsgate To Launch Entertainment Vertical For Tom Brady NFT Platform Autograph; Content From ‘John Wick,’ ‘Twilight’

Autograph, an NFT platform co-founded by Tom Brady, has set strategic partnerships with Lionsgate and DraftKings, and inked NFT deals with iconic athletes now joining its advisory board, including Tiger Woods, Wayne Gretzky, Derek Jeter, Naomi Osaka and Tony Hawk.

NFT stands for non-fungible token, a kind of unique digital asset. This new breed of collectibles is becoming ubiquitous – or trying to — in sports, arts and entertainment. Lionsgate will launch Autograph’s entertainment vertical with a first wave of content based on iconic film and television properties John Wick, Hunger Games, Twilight Saga, Mad Men and Dirty Dancing.

Everett

“We’re delighted to partner with best-in-class Autograph to launch our leading film and television properties in the fast-growing NFT marketplace,” said Jenefer Brown, EVP & Head of Lionsgate Global Live, Interactive & Location-Based Entertainment.

“NFTs present a tremendous opportunity for mixed-reality world building experiences, deepening user engagement and interaction and fostering a community for our hundreds of millions of global consumers to create one-of-a-kind digital collections and Autograph is the optimal destination for this discovery,” she said.

The first entertainment properties will start to drop this fall.

Autograph will also offer its first sports-related NFTs later this summer exclusively on DraftKings Marketplace — an ecosystem to buy, sell and trade digital collectibles with a DraftKings account.

“The NFT boom has reinvented the collectibles industry and driven excitement to early-adopting audiences worldwide,” said Matt Kalish, DraftKings co-founder and president.. “This initial vision in collaboration with Autograph… is a vital first step as we enter the emergent NFT market.”

NFTs come in many forms from trading cards to artworks to movie stills to musical performances. The idea is for them to provide additional revenue streams for all kinds of IP owners, artists and athletes.