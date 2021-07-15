Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Surgeon General Calls On Tech Platforms, Media Outlets To Take Greater Steps To Combat Covid-19 Misinformation; White House Singles Out Facebook

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Robert Downey Jr. To Co-Star In Drama Series 'The Sympathizer' From HBO & A24 ; Park Chan-wook Directs
Read the full story

Lionsgate Acquires 20% Of Spyglass Media And Most Of Its 200-Title Library In Broad Strategic Partnership Including First Look Television Deal

Lionsgate-logo-2019
Lionsgate

Lionsgate has acquired the vast majority of the Spyglass Media Group’s feature film library of approximately 200 titles and formed a strategic content partnership, the two companies announced today. The agreement gives Lionsgate a 20% investment stake in Spyglass. whose major assets include the latest installment of the Scream blockbuster horror franchise to be released January 14, 2022, the hit movie The Upside, the iconic fashion competition series Project Runway, and the revival of the Hellraiser franchise, currently in pre-production.

The agreement also includes a multiyear first-look television deal between Lionsgate Television and Spyglass. The library titles acquired by Lionsgate encompass a broad range of critically-acclaimed commercial blockbusters including Fruitvale StationThe King’s SpeechScream 4Scary Movie 5Spy Kids 4PaddingtonSilver Linings PlaybookLee Daniel’s The Butler and, adding to the Company’s large and growing portfolio of Quentin Tarantino titles, Django UnchainedInglourious Basterds and The Hateful Eight.

Gary Barber will continue to lead Spyglass as its Chairman and CEO and Spyglass’ senior leadership team will remain in their current roles. The former CEO of MGM formed Spyglass in 2019 with Lantern Entertainment to blend new film and TV projects with the former Weinstein Co. assets. Strategic investors included Eagle Pictures, the largest independent distributor in Italy, and the UK’s Cineworld Group, owner of Regal Cinemas.

“This agreement continues to grow our valuable portfolio of IP while partnering us with Gary Barber, one of the leading entrepreneurs and content creators in the business,” said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer. “It is a win/win deal that creates significant incremental value for both companies while continuing to add to our global content distribution platform at a time when the demand for premium content is greater than ever.”

“I am grateful for the steadfast support from our strategic investors and am thrilled to align with Jon Feltheimer, Michael Burns and all our partners at Lionsgate as we look forward to expanding our relationship in creating great content and exploring strategic opportunities together in the marketplace,” said Barber.

“Two years ago, we were excited to team up with Gary and have him do what he does best –build Spyglass Media Group into a global premium content company and, in short order, increase shareholder value. Once again, he successfully exceeded those challenges, and we are delighted to continue the journey with him,” said Spyglass’ strategic investors in a joint statement from Andy Mitchell, CEO of Lantern Capita; Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group; Tarak Ben Ammar, Chairman, Eagle Pictures; and Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Cineworld Group.

The transaction was negotiated for Lionsgate by a team headed by Lionsgate COO Brian Goldsmith and Lionsgate EVP & General Counsel Corii Berg, with Sheppard Mullin LLP acting as legal advisor. The transaction was negotiated for Spyglass by a team headed by Chief Legal Officer Cheryl Rodman, with Moelis & Company LLC serving as the exclusive financial advisor and Venable LLP acting as a legal advisor for Spyglass Media Group.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad