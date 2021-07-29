Lionsgate Ups Rahwa Ghebre-Ab To New Position As EVP, Chief Ethics And Legal Compliance Officer

Lionsgate has promoted Rahwa Ghebre-Ab to the newly-created position of Executive Vice President, Chief Ethics and Legal Compliance Officer, reporting to EVP & General Counsel Corii Berg.

Ghebre-Ab has served since 2018 as SVP Business & Legal Affairs and will continue to oversee the employment law group for Lionsgate’s corporate operations and film and television production businesses. Her oversight will now expand to include ethics, compliance and data privacy for Lionsgate’s operations in the U.S., Canada, UK and India.

Her promotion creates a newly-centralized chief ethics officer position for the first time, charged with overseeing and enhancing the company’s ethics, compliance and data privacy across operations.

“Rahwa is a talented executive and a trusted adviser who has played a lead role in establishing uniform employment law policies and practices across our businesses,” said Berg. “In her expanded role, she will create and implement standardized ethics policies company-wide that reflect our corporate values. Her knowledge and expertise will help keep Lionsgate at the forefront of best legal practices in creating a working environment that reflects the highest standards of ethics, compliance and data privacy.”

Ghebre-Ab’s Business & Legal Affairs role included oversight of employment law and providing legal support, strategic advice and deal analysis on all employment-related matters to the corporate leadership team. She advised on labor, employment, corporate governance, executive compensation, data privacy and compliance issues on pending mergers and acquisitions and subsequent business integrations including Lionsgate’s acquisition of Starz and investments in 3 Arts Entertainment and Pilgrim Media Group.

She also played an integral role in advising on legal and personnel issues relating to the company’s response to the global pandemic, providing counsel on the development of comprehensive health and safety protocols that allowed Lionsgate to resume its film and television production operations around the world.

She joined Lionsgate Director of Business & Legal Affairs in 2014. Previously, she served as an associate in the employment practice of Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck in Los Angeles and Baker & McKenzie in Chicago and San Diego.